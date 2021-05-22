SHELLEY – Over the past several years, the name Maddie Lempka has been synonymous with excellence in track and field and the high jump.
She has set and reset the Shelley High School standard for the high jump and her current record of 5’7” is set to fall once again, probably during the 4A state track meet.
Lempka is the top-ranked girls’ high Jumper in the state and would likely have been jumping for her second straight state title had the meet not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.
On to brighter things, Maddie Lempka, as with so many great athletes from Shelley before her, has signed a national letter of intent to attend college and continue her high jumping career at the next level.
It was only natural that she chose BYU in Provo as her choice of school, despite numerous offers from around the country as her personal high jumping coach is a professor at the university and the two have become very close over the past couple of years.
“I really thought long and hard about where to go,” Lempka said. “I had some good offers from all around the country, but this choice just felt right.”
She also has a desire to pursue a degree in elementary education and the program offered to her by BYU really fit those needs as well and they will work with her to make sure her class schedule fits her athletic schedule, so the fit was definitely there.
Her folks seem very happy at her choice and like all parents, they just want the best for her, especially at this time of transition between high school and college.
“Maddie is one of the hardest working athletes at this school,” coach Drew Wilson said. “With her work ethic and ability, we all feel that 6’ and higher are well within her range in a fairly reasonable amount of time. Maddie can always be found working on her technique and her jumping when she is not in class.”
Lempka received scholarship offers from colleges from coast to coast — New York to California and a number of places in between, including Utah State, who seems to have a pipeline working between Shelley and Logan, but they missed out on this one, as BYU won out and gained the services of a great person.
With her work ethic and ability, Maddie Lempka is sure to be a success at the next level and BYU is lucky to be getting such a talented athlete at just the right time of her career.