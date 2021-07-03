BLACKFOOT – If the name Madi Foster sounds familiar, it should. Madi is a champion cowgirl who attends Blackfoot High School and is heading into her senior year. She has big dreams and aspirations for the future and they all involve horses, training and teaching kids how to care for and ride their own horses.
Foster has a very strong athletic background which has included being a member of the 2021 state 4A girls’ basketball championship team from Blackfoot.
Madi and her family moved to the Blackfoot area a little over a year ago from Utah where she was a cowgirl and basketball player as well. The move has been eventful, especially since her parents purchased the Snake River Arena and the surrounding property.
It gave the family, and especially Madi, an opportunity to continue a love of horses and rodeo and competing with the perfect place to practice and perfect her rodeo events. The property has both an indoor arena, an outdoor arena, stock pens and 22 horse stalls built into the arena as well as office space and plenty of hay and feed storage and the equipment to run the facility.
A lot of people may recognize the facility as the old Snake River Equestrian Center which has been under the management of several different people over the years since it was first built.
Zane Davis, one of the top cow horse trainers in the world, spent a stint at the center teaching, training, and managing the facility.
Shane Waggoner has also spent some time in the facility as the resident trainer and manager, but it just didn’t work out well for either of them and that presented a new opportunity for Madi and her family.
In the past year alone, they have held a number of events for high school rodeo practice, some barrel racing competitions, team roping, breakaway roping and even some goat tying events in order to help the young high school cowboys and cowgirls get ready for the local rodeos.
It has also allowed Madi to work on building her own business, where she teaches youngsters all she can about caring for horses, riding and eventing.
It isn’t like she doesn’t have the credentials to do just that as she is a very accomplished horsewoman herself.
In 2021, during the District 4 rodeo series, Madi was chasing some young ladies who have been dominating the rodeo scene in the district for several years. She ended up in the fourth position in the All-Around Cowgirl competition behind Harley Beasley, Laynee Gregersen, and Breyer Newman, all of whom have had a lot more experience than Madi, but Foster made it close by compiling 234 points in the competition.
Her best event ended up being the breakaway roping event, where she finished third behind Libby Swan and eventual state champion Harley Beasley.
In the pole bending event, Madi was fourth behind Laynee Gregersen, McKinsey Torres, and Shaylee Crockett, all of whom had much more experience than Foster.
In goat tying, she also placed well with a fourth place finish behind Gregersen, Beasley, and Newman. You should be getting the idea, that Madi Foster will be a name to reckon with next spring as all of the above mentioned cowgirls will have moved on to college rodeo.
Foster also placed in barrel racing and reined cow horse qualifying for the state finals in nearly all of those events, making her a top-notch cowgirl in her own right. It is only fitting that she pass that knowledge and ability on to younger equine enthusiasts and that is what she spends a good portion of her days doing at this time of year.
The Snake River Arena is the best place for youngsters to perfect their abilities with and around horses.
“I really like helping youngsters with their horses,” Foster said. “I like to get them to know and trust their horses and the horses the same with the kids.”
Foster teaches everything she can from horsemanship, proper feed and care, how to groom the horse and work on their riding skills from saddling to riding and even has thrown in a few horse games as well just to keep things light.
The Snake River Arena is the perfect facility to do this work in. The facility has a show barn, a 125x275 foot indoor arena, a 150x450 outdoor arena, holding pens, paddocks and everything else needed to host a number of events.
“We have held some events already and will probably work on hosting more in the future,” Madi Foster said. “It is the perfect time to do so since there are so many events going on all over this area and people need practice facilities.”
It is the ideal facility to host a number of events as well. Rodeos, ropings, reining and cutting events, barrel racing events, any number of rodeo or horse events would be ideal to host in this beautiful facility.
Madi, on the other hand, is busy building her own business, teaching the youngsters horsemanship and how to ride and care for their animals.
“Just seeing the smile on these kids faces when they learn something new and can do it on their own is priceless,” Foster said. “I can see myself doing this type of work for a very long time.”
With credentials like these and a facility to work in like Snake River Arena, it seems to be a match made in heaven and you couldn’t find a better person to work with the kids than Madi Foster, a very special young cowgirl in her own right.