BLACKFOOT – Madi Foster of Blackfoot High School has signed a letter of intent to attend Western Montana in Dillon, Mont., and will compete in rodeo.
The young lady, who is currently competing in District 4 high school rodeo in eastern Idaho and who competes in five events, plans on taking all five events to the next level.
“We are excited to have Madi joining us at Western Montana in the fall,” head coach J.T. Robbins said. “She is a hard working young lady and just the type that we try and recruit to our program. Couldn’t be happier.”
Western Montana is a fine arts university with a number of schools. Foster plans on working on her general studies to begin with before deciding on a major.
Foster is expected to arrive on campus in August and begin preparations for the fall rodeo season which will begin in September. With her repertoire and ability to compete in five events — pole bending, barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping — she expects to be a strong addition to the program.
Foster began the spring rodeo season this past weekend, competing in all five events on both Friday and Saturday. Look for results of those events when they are posted by District 4 High School Rodeo later this week
Foster is also active in helping to run the Snake River Equestrian Center in Blackfoot and has been active in the student management of the District 4 High School Rodeo this season.