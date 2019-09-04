BLACKFOOT – It was not the game that Blackfoot head coach Liam Pope expected nor wanted for his team Tuesday afternoon. It was a disputed goal on an interesting call that allowed the Madison Bobcats to nail down a 1-0 win over the Broncos in a non-conference matchup of High Country Conference opponents.
“My attack’s got to to better,” Pope said. “We need to be sharper in attack. I’m proud of my defense tonight. My defense kept Madison to one very interesting goal.”
With the game knotted at 0-0, the Bobcats were able to steal the ball and start going the other way. The only problem was, there were a number of Bobcats who were way in advance of the ball in the process, an easy offsides call that wasn’t made. Even after consultation with two of the officials, the call was allowed to stand and the goal was the difference in an otherwise outstanding contest.
With the loss, the Broncos fell to 1-2 on the season, 1-0 in conference play and they will be back in action on Thursday, when they will host Bonneville in a conference match up at 4:30 pm in Blackfoot.
Bonneville will enter the contest with a record of 0-5 and has had problems scoring. In their games to date, the Bees have been outscored 34-6 and have been shut out on a couple of occasions.
Marsh Valley 1, Aberdeen 0
Marsh Valley broke through in the final minutes of Tuesday’s game for a home win against Aberdeen.
Dylan Call scored the go-ahead goal with two minutes remaining.
Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said his team adjusted to an altered formation in the second half, while the defense corralled Aberdeen’s deep passes downfield and got the ball back to the offense.
The game was a back and forth contest between the two South East Idaho Conference opponents and was entertaining at the very least.
The game improved Marsh Valley’s record to 2-1, while Aberdeen fell to 0-1 on the season.
Teton 3, Snake River 1
In a tight non-conference tilt between Teton and Snake River, it was a goal by Ed Arrendondo of Snake River that got the Panthers on the scoreboard. The problem was that it was the only goal that the Panthers would score in the 3-1 loss at Teton.
“We’re just learning from one game to another,” Panthers coach Jose Carranza said. “I’m pretty happy with our performance, especially the way that we kept working to get the ball in the goal.”
The Panthers’ defense continues to improve on the young season as the players have been working to improve their communication between each other and they were able to stop the Teton squad from scoring on a number of fast break opportunities.
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-3 on the season and sets up a game with the Tigers of Aberdeen on today at 4:30 p.m. The game will be in Aberdeen and will be a conference tilt for both teams.
Girls’ Soccer
Madison 9, Blackfoot 0
Blackfoot continues to have problems scoring goals as they suffered their second consecutive shutout on the young season.
In three games this season, the Broncos have scored two goals, while giving up 24 goals in their three games.
With the loss, the Lady Broncos’ record drops to 0-3, 0-1 in conference play and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Bonneville to tangle with the Bees.
Marsh Valley 16, Aberdeen 0
Despite a large turnout for preseason workouts, the Aberdeen Tigers remain in a rebuilding mode and are having some trouble scoring and preventing the opponent from scoring.
The Marsh Valley Eagles, fresh from a 2018 conference title and trip to the state tournament last fall, showed that their experience was a valued thing and took advantage of the young and inexperienced Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Aberdeen will travel to Snake River today for a conference matchup that will have a first kick scheduled for 4 p.m.
Teton 8, Snake River 0
For the second time this season, the Snake River Lady Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of an 8-0 score at the hands of Teton.
In four games this season, the Lady Panthers have scored exactly one goal and have given up 39 goals to their opponents.
First year coach Becky Adams Young is working with a very young squad that is also inexperienced, but the enthusiasm of the program is at a high from the past several years and as the girls work and practice, they are seeing signs of improvement.
The Lady Panthers will host Aberdeen today in an important conference tilt with the Lady Tigers in what should be a very close and good game.