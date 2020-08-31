REXBURG – The Annual Madison Dash, which gives cross country runners a chance to open the season with a shorter distance than the traditional 5K distance that most cross country meets have, was held on Fridayand the results have now been made public.
As you might expect, the two-mile short course in Rexburg favored the home team, Madison, and they led the four teams with 19 points. Finishing second was Rigby with 49 points, Thunder Ridge was third with 85 points, and Sugar-Salem finished in fourth with 86 points.
Madison runners took down the top three positions as Will Dixon finished first with a sub-10 minute time of 9:58.6, while Ryan Stutz finished second with a time of 10:05.9 and third was Daniel Godfrey with a time of 10:08.1.
It shouldn’t be unexpected that Madison finished in the top three positions, they were familiar with the course, they speed train in Rexburg and were ready for the short course and it is a good stepping stone for the rest of the season.
Here are the top 10 boys’ runners from the Madison Dash.
Will Dixon, Madison, 9:58.6
Ryan Stutz, Madison, 10:05.9
Daniel Godfrey, Madison, 10:08.1
Benjamin Ricks, Rigby, 10:11.0
Seth Bingham, Thunder Ridge, 10:23.2
Hinckley Manner, Madison, 10:27.5
Taylor Allen, Madison, 10:35.4
Nathan Fielding, Rigby, 10:40.8
Tevor Bradley, Rigby, 10:42.3
Hyrum Spencer, West Jefferson, 10:43.0
In the girls’ division, it was 3A powerhouse Sugar-Salem who took the top honors with a total of 49 points. In second was Madison with 58 points, Thunder Ridge was third with 63 points and Rigby finished fourth with 72 points. A total of six teams scored in this meet, with West Jefferson finished fifth with 109 points and North Fremont was sixth with 171 points.
Leading the way was Jaresa Jackson with a time of 12:31.2 while Thunder Ridge runners finished second and third with Jessica Moss posting a time of 12:36.5 and Hailey Thueson posting a time of 12:41.6 for the two mile short course.
Here are the top 10 runners who posted times for the girls’ division:
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem, 12:31.2
Jessica Moss, Thunder Ridge, 12:36.5
Hailey Thueson, Thunder Ridge, 12:41.6
Ryley Klinger, Sugar-Salem, 13:09.6
Rainey Gallup, Rigby, 13:14.8
Elizabeth Spencer, West Jefferson, 13:18.6
Mikelle Dorman, Madison, 13:24.5
Cassi Robbins, Firth, 13:26.5
Kaylee Dalling, West Jefferson, 13:26.7
Shanna Stevens, Rigby, 13:34.7
Again, it will be interesting to see how these finishes and times will project out when the distances get longer and the courses are more up and down and have tighter turns. I am sure that the times and finished will be more reflective of the situation with the cross country runners across the state.
The next big meet will be in Soda Springs with the Cardinal Classic on Saturday.