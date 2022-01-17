REXBURG – With 18 teams lining up to participate in the annual Madison Invitational Wrestling Tournament, 3A powerhouse South Fremont sent a strong message to everyone in Idaho. The Cougars are still the team to beat and the 3A state title will have to be taken away from the Cougars, they are not going to give it up easily.
The Cougars easily outdistanced the other 17 teams, including 5A host Madison and 5A schools like Idaho Falls and Rigby and several very tough 4A schools like Blackfoot, Jerome, Century, Bonneville and others on their way to a commanding win, 222 points to 188.5 scored by Star Valley of Wyoming and Blackfoot’s 150.5. It is important to note that Blackfoot did not send a full team, so they may be a little bit tougher down the road.
Following are the team scores from the Madison Invitational:
South Fremont High School 222.0
Star Valley High School 188.5
Blackfoot High School 150.5
Jerome High School 141.5
Century High School 120.0
Idaho Falls High School 112.5
Teton High School 96.5
Madison High School 93.5
Sugar Salem High School 87.5
Mountain Home High School 74.0
Bonneville High School 73.5
Twin Falls High School 64.0
Skyline High School 45.0
Shelley High School 38.0
Rigby High School 18.0
Hillcrest High School 7.0
Jackson Hole High School 7.0
Burley High School 4.0
As far as the champions in the 15 brackets, they go as follows:
98 pounds – First, Boden Banta of South Fremont, second Treyton Klingler of Teton, third Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home and fourth, Levi Bird of Star Valley
106 pounds – First Russell Pyne of Century, second Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home, third Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls and fourth, Teague Jensen of Madison
113 pounds – First, Jaxton Packer of South Fremont, second, Max Atchley of Teton, third, Clark Petersen of Shelley, fourth, Ryan Nuno of Bonneville
120 pounds – First, Michael Ziniti of Jerome, second David Green of South Fremont, third, Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls, fourth, Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
126 pounds – First, D.J. Neider of Idaho Falls, second, Ryker Simmons of South Fremont, third, Devyn Greenland of Century, and fourth, Jordan Fisher of Jerome
132 pounds – First, Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot, second, Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem, third, Aizik Hensley of Century, fourth, Anthony Williams of Bonneville
138 pounds – First, Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont, second, Noah Ingram of Madison, third, Luke Moore of Blackfoot, fourth, Tucker Hill of Teton.
145 pounds – First, Taye Trautner of Blackfoot, second Jacob Guild of Star Valley, third, Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot, fourth, Tucker Banks of Bonneville
152 pounds – first, Ryker Fullmer of Teton, second Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot, third, Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot, fourth, Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls
160 pounds – First, Colby Clark of South Fremont, second, Ryan Dunne of Star Valley, third, Gavin Williamson of Jerome, fourth, Xander Zollinger of Skyline
170 pounds – First, Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont, second, Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot, third, Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls, fourth, Joseph Thompson of Star Valley
182 pounds – First, Zachary Patterson of Star Valley, second, Matthew Young of Jerome, third, Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem, fourth, Max Clark of South Fremont
195 pounds – First, Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley, second Skeet Newton of Twin Falls, third, Ethan Burbridge of Madison, fourth, Robby Ortega of Jerome
220 pounds – First, Caleb Jordan of Century, second, Colby Coates of Jerome, third, Conrad Miller of South Fremont, fourth, Tayton Warnke of Madison
285 pounds – First, Jackson Greslin of Century, second Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville, third, Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls, fourth, Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls