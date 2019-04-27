MALAD – The Snake River Panthers baseball team, in their last chance at a tune-up before facing arch-rival Marsh Valley in their final game before the district tournament, made the trip down I-15 to face the Malad Dragons on Friday afternoon.
The game did not go as planned for the Panthers, who were hoping that the recent success by Payton Brooks on the mound would relate to a win over the Dragons. That failed to materialize. It wasn’t like Brooks failed in his efforts, he did not, but the rest of the team left him on his own after four innings of shutout baseball. The end result was a 7-1 loss to the Dragons in a game that the Panthers were poised to win.
Brooks sailed through the first four innings with a shutout going for the young hurler, and that is when the Dragons would strike for their first two runs, to take a 2-1 lead, their first in the contest. The relief core of the Panthers just couldn’t hold the lead for Brooks, and after scoring the two runs in the fifth inning, the Dragons came back in the sixth to add another five runs to the scoreboard.
For the game, the Panthers outhit the Dragons 8-7, which only made the situation worse for the Panthers who had been cruising along with that early 1-0 lead.
The two starting pitchers had a whale of a pitchers’ duel going into the fifth inning, as both teams were having trouble getting runners into scoring position.
Leading the offense for the Panthers was Dalton Capell, who had a pair of hits on the day. Brooks was also strong at the plate as he was able to drive in the only run in the contest for the Panthers.
Defensively, the Panthers showed that they are improving as they did not make an error in the contest, they just weren’t able to get any run support for Brooks.
Next up for the Panthers will be a road trip on Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Arimo to tangle with arch-rival Marsh Valley in the regular season finale for both teams.
Marsh Valley currently leads the South East Idaho Conference standings with a 3-0 record. Snake River is right behind with a 2-1 record, so the top seed in the conference will be on the line when the two teams meet on Tuesday. Game time for the all-important game will be at 4 p.m. at Marsh Valley.