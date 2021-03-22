SHELLEY – Early season softball and baseball in Eastern Idaho is always a struggle. Getting fields ready for practice and/or games can be a challenge and that is what it has been like for the Shelley Lady Russets this year.
It didn’t help when the up and coming Lady Russets missed virtually all of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, placing them almost a year behind schedule for the program that was charging up the ranks of the High Country Conference rankings.
This season, not counting the actual games that have been played, the Lady Russets have seen the field exactly three days for batting and field practice. It is hard to prepare for games when that is the case.
Add to that, Head CoachShelley has an aggressive schedule laid out for the ladies and that can be exasperating as well, when you have good teams coming in to play and you may not be quite ready for that challenge on top of everything else.
Such was the case when the Malad Lady Draqgons came to play on Friday. Malad is always one of the top teams in Eastern Idaho, despite the classification, and they are well coached and prepared for spring sports because they usually get a two-week jump on everybody else due to field conditions and the like. They have been practicing outdoors for over two weeks and they are ready for just about anything they encounter.
The Lady Dragons showed up with their bats locked and loaded and they wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. It all started when Riley Dorius got things going with a two-run home run in the top of the first and just like that, the Lady Dragons were ahead 2-0.
The Lady Russets were able to battle back in the bottom of the first when they scored a run of their own, but that was as close as they were going to get in the ball game, which ended up with the Lady Dragons downing the Lady Russets by the final of 24-2.
The Lady Dragons did the most damage in the third and fourth innings, when they were able to put up nine runs and then followed it up with a 10-run fourth inning. Hailey Horseley was able to crack a pair of two-run homers, one each in the third and fourth innings to lead the offensive charge, part of the 16-hit attack by the Lady Dragons.
Shelley did manage to collect six hits and score a pair of runs, but also committed six errors on the game which did not help matters.
The Lady Russets will have the entire spring break to correct mistakes and get on the field for some practice.
The next scheduled game for the Lady Russets will be on March 30, when they will entertain the Madison Lady Bobcats in a 3:30 p.m. contest.
MALAD 293 (10)0X X — 24 16 0
SHELLEY 100 1XX X — 2 6 6
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Madison Green 4 1 3 5 0 0
Maggie Willie 3 4 2 1 2 0
Riley Dorius 4 5 3 3 0 0
Shaelie Ketchell 3 1 0 0 2 0
Hallie Horsley 3 3 2 4 1 0
Kodi Phillips 2 3 2 0 1 0
Peyton Sweat 4 1 1 1 0 1
Kendall Hill 1 2 1 1 1 0
#17 1 1 0 0 1 0
Adley Kimberling 3 3 2 2 1 0
Totals 28 24 16 17 9 1
Batting2B: Riley Dorius, Madison Green 3, Kendall Hill, Adley Kimberling, Kodi Phillips
3B: Riley Dorius
HR: Riley Dorius, Hallie Horsley 2
TB: Riley Dorius 9, Madison Green 6, Kendall Hill 2, Hallie Horsley 8, Adley Kimberling 3, Kodi Phillips 3, Peyton Sweat, Maggie Willie 2
RBI: Riley Dorius 3, Madison Green 5, Kendall Hill, Hallie Horsley 4, Adley Kimberling 2, Peyton Sweat, Maggie Willie
ROE: Riley Dorius, Hallie Horsley, Shaelie Ketchell, Adley Kimberling, #17
FC: Peyton Sweat
HBP: Riley Dorius, Madison Green, Hallie Horsley, Kodi Phillips 2
GIDP: Peyton Sweat
SB: Riley Dorius 2, Madison Green, Hallie Horsley 2, Shaelie Ketchell, Adley Kimberling, Kodi Phillips, Peyton Sweat, Maggie Willie
CS: #17
PIK: Madison Green, Hallie Horsley
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (52.38%)
Riley Dorius 3, Madison Green 3, Kendall Hill 2, Hallie Horsley 3, Shaelie Ketchell 2, Adley Kimberling 2, Kodi Phillips 3, Peyton Sweat, Maggie Willie 2, #17
Team LOB: 6
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 3 0 1 0 0 0
Sydney Kidman 3 1 2 0 0 0
Taylor Ottley 2 0 2 0 0 0
Lacy Hathaway 2 0 0 0 0 2
Tinlie Whitaker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shelby Giles 1 0 0 1 1 0
Mikayla McDermott 2 1 1 0 0 0
Sydney Hillman 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hallie Behunin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakley Remington 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shayla McDermott — — — — — -
Totals 18 2 6 1 1 5
Batting2B: Taylor Ottley, Mikayla McDermott
TB: Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley 3, Sydney Kidman 2, Mikayla McDermott 2
RBI: Shelby Giles
HBP: Tinlie Whitaker
SB: Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman, Mikayla McDermott
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (45.00%)
Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman 2, Tinlie Whitaker 2, Shelby Giles, Mikayla McDermott , Hallie Behunin
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger, Sydney Kidman, Shelby Giles 3, Hallie Behunin
DP: Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley, Lacy Hathaway
Malad Dragons Varsity
Pithching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Riley Dorius 4.0 76 .645 6 2 2 5 1 0
Totals 4.0 76 .645 6 2 2 5 1 0
Pitching W: Riley Dorius
SV: Riley Dorius
HBP: Riley Dorius
Pitches-Strikes: Riley Dorius 76-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Riley Dorius 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Riley Dorius 10-20
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 2.1 61 .607 12 13 11 0 3 3
Sydney Hillman 0.2 33 .303 1 4 2 1 3 0
Tinlie Whitaker 1.0 42 .524 3 7 4 0 3 0
Totals 4.0 136 .507 16 24 17 1 9 3
Pitching L: Tinlie Whitaker
HBP: Tinlie Whitaker 3, Sydney Hillman 2
Pitches-Strikes: Tinlie Whitaker 42-22, Sydney Hillman 33-10, Mikayla McDermott 61-37
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tinlie Whitaker 0-0, Sydney Hillman 0-0, Mikayla McDermott 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tinlie Whitaker 5-10, Sydney Hillman 3-9, Mikayla McDermott 16-23
Stats provided by Game Changer