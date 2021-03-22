MALAD – The Malad Dragons have been boasting about the strength of their pitching staff all spring in prep baseball.
In their first foray against a 4A school in Shelley, they put that pitching on display and a pair of hurlers combined to throw a 7-0 shutout of the Russets. Grady Combs took the ball to the mound for the first three innings and was followed up by Tanner Olsen who closed things out with four innings from the bullpen.
The Dragon offense got off to a good start with four runs in the bottom of the first, when Dillon Evans drove in a pair of runs with a single. The Dragons weren’t done as they would add two more for a quick 4-0 lead.
The Dragons came right back in the bottom of the second and third innings with more runs.
Malad added one run in the second and completed their scoring with a pair of runs in the third for a 7-0 lead and they were able to make it stand up for the rest of the contest.
The final score ended up at 7-0. The offense was led by seven different hitters who each collected a hit. Peyton Briggs, Kyler Horseley, Travan Ward, John Evans, Vincent Evans, Dillon Evans, and Tanner Olsen all had hits in the game and contributed to the win.
SHELLEY 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
MALAD 420 100 x — 7 7 1
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor 2 0 0 0 1 1
John 3 0 0 0 0 3
Austin 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kaden 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jarret 3 0 2 0 0 0
Jaxson 3 0 1 0 0 2
Peyton 3 0 0 0 0 1
Carter 2 0 0 0 1 1
Tedd 2 0 0 0 0 0
Dylan
Nate
Stockton
Totals 22 0 3 0 4 9
BattingTB: Jarret 2, Jaxson
ROE: Tedd
FC: Kaden
CS: Jarret
PIK: Jarret, Tedd
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (38.46%)
Trevor, John, Austin 3, Jarret, Jaxson, Peyton, Carter 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Austin, Kaden
Malad
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Peyton Briggs 2 2 1 0 2 0
Traven Ward 3 1 1 0 1 0
Grady Combs 3 1 0 0 0 1
Dillon Evans 4 1 1 2 0 0
Tanner Olsen 2 1 1 1 0 0
John Evans 3 0 1 0 0 0
Kyler Horsley 2 1 1 0 1 0
Vincent Evans 3 0 1 2 0 0
Bridger Bastain 1 0 0 0 2 1
Totals 23 7 7 5 6 2
BattingTB: Peyton Briggs, Vincent Evans, John Evans, Dillon Evans, Kyler Horsley, Tanner Olsen, Traven Ward
RBI: Vincent Evans 2, Dillon Evans 2, Tanner Olsen
SF: Tanner Olsen
FC: Peyton Briggs, Grady Combs, Traven Ward
HBP: Grady Combs
SB: Grady Combs, Dillon Evans
CS: John Evans
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (38.71%)
Bridger Bastain 2, Peyton Briggs 2, Grady Combs, Vincent Evans, John Evans, Kyler Horsley 2, Tanner Olsen 2, Traven Ward
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Dillon Evans
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trevor 2.2 62 .419 5 7 6 0 5 0
Tedd 3.1 37 .541 2 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 6.0 99 .465 7 7 6 2 6 0
Pitching L: Trevor
HBP: Trevor
Pitches-Strikes: Trevor 62-26, Tedd 37-20
Groundouts-Flyouts: Trevor 2-5, Tedd 1-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Trevor 9-19, Tedd 6-12
Malad
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Grady Combs 3.0 48 .625 1 0 0 6 2 0
Tanner Olsen 4.0 44 .591 2 0 0 3 2 0
Totals 7.0 92 .609 3 0 0 9 4 0
PitchingW: Grady Combs
Pitches-Strikes: Grady Combs 48-30, Tanner Olsen 44-26
Groundouts-Flyouts: Grady Combs 1-0, Tanner Olsen 3-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Grady Combs 5-11, Tanner Olsen 8-15
Stats supplied by Game Changer