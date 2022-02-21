ABERDEEN — Aberdeen was selected to host the District 5, 2A wrestling tournament, but in the end it was Malad who took team honors, leaving the Tigers back in sixth place.

Malad was first, West Side second and Grace finished third.

The team scores and individual finishers follow:

Team Scores

1 Malad 219.0

2 West Side 193.5

3 Grace 189.0

4 Soda Springs 181.0

5 Bear Lake 178.5

6 Aberdeen 147.0

7 North Gem 49.0

Individual finishers:

98 pounds Jack Eddens, Grace

Gavin Peterson, West Side

Landon Winmill, Soda Springs

Gerardo Partida, Aberdeen

106 pounds Tucker Bowen, Soda Springs

Stellar Tew, West Side

Trevor Mills, Malad

Brett Hobbs, Grace

113 pounds Hans Newby, Grace

Zach Mills, Malad

Eston Beck, Aberdeen

Skylar Brown, Soda Springs

120 pounds Jared Rindlisbaker, North Gem

Jed Hurren, West Side

Colton Smith, Soda Springs

Kaden Davis, Soda Springs

126 pounds Seth Harris, Soda Springs

Tige Roberts, West Side

Jerry Hansen, West Side

Cael Seamons, Malad

132 pounds Jimmy Williams, Bear Lake

Tyler Saunders, Bear Lake

Tony Lopez, Grace

Kade Maughan, Soda Springs

138 pounds Hiatt Beck, Aberdeen

Cole Willie, Malad

Drey Stoor, Soda Springs

Logan Leavitt, West Side

145 pounds Ruxton Tubbs, Malad

Matrix Jacobson, Bear Lake

Max Mumford, West Side

Tyson Welker, Soda Springs

152 pounds Austin Nalder, Malad

Wyatt Cutler, Grace

Christophe Baker, Bear Lake

Hunter Wray, Malad

160 pounds Collin Gunderson, West Side

Walker Pelto, Bear Lake

Blaiz Wright, Malad

Micah Nelson, Aberdeen

170 pounds Peyton Ochsenbein, Bear Lake

Dylan Moses, Malad

Antwan Mosqueda, Aberdeen

Sandrach Groll, West Side

182 pounds Trevor Matthews, Grace

Daniel Potts, Aberdeen

Caleb Matthews, Malad

Dakota Billman, Soda Springs

195 pounds William Maddox, Malad

Christian Ortiz, Aberdeen

Hoyt Johnson, Bear Lake

Dallan Draper, Grace

220 pounds Wylie Johnson, Grace

Matthew Goostrey, Bear Lake

Matthew Jackaway, Malad

Jaxon Kendall, Aberdeen

285 pounds Aaron McDaniel, West Side

Emmanuel Carrillo, Aberdeen

Alex Kipp, Bear Lake

Ivan Bribiezca, Aberdeen

