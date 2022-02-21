ABERDEEN — Aberdeen was selected to host the District 5, 2A wrestling tournament, but in the end it was Malad who took team honors, leaving the Tigers back in sixth place.
Malad was first, West Side second and Grace finished third.
The team scores and individual finishers follow:
Team Scores
1 Malad 219.0
2 West Side 193.5
3 Grace 189.0
4 Soda Springs 181.0
5 Bear Lake 178.5
6 Aberdeen 147.0
7 North Gem 49.0
Individual finishers:
98 pounds Jack Eddens, Grace
Gavin Peterson, West Side
Landon Winmill, Soda Springs
Gerardo Partida, Aberdeen
106 pounds Tucker Bowen, Soda Springs
Stellar Tew, West Side
Trevor Mills, Malad
Brett Hobbs, Grace
113 pounds Hans Newby, Grace
Zach Mills, Malad
Eston Beck, Aberdeen
Skylar Brown, Soda Springs
120 pounds Jared Rindlisbaker, North Gem
Jed Hurren, West Side
Colton Smith, Soda Springs
Kaden Davis, Soda Springs
126 pounds Seth Harris, Soda Springs
Tige Roberts, West Side
Jerry Hansen, West Side
Cael Seamons, Malad
132 pounds Jimmy Williams, Bear Lake
Tyler Saunders, Bear Lake
Tony Lopez, Grace
Kade Maughan, Soda Springs
138 pounds Hiatt Beck, Aberdeen
Cole Willie, Malad
Drey Stoor, Soda Springs
Logan Leavitt, West Side
145 pounds Ruxton Tubbs, Malad
Matrix Jacobson, Bear Lake
Max Mumford, West Side
Tyson Welker, Soda Springs
152 pounds Austin Nalder, Malad
Wyatt Cutler, Grace
Christophe Baker, Bear Lake
Hunter Wray, Malad
160 pounds Collin Gunderson, West Side
Walker Pelto, Bear Lake
Blaiz Wright, Malad
Micah Nelson, Aberdeen
170 pounds Peyton Ochsenbein, Bear Lake
Dylan Moses, Malad
Antwan Mosqueda, Aberdeen
Sandrach Groll, West Side
182 pounds Trevor Matthews, Grace
Daniel Potts, Aberdeen
Caleb Matthews, Malad
Dakota Billman, Soda Springs
195 pounds William Maddox, Malad
Christian Ortiz, Aberdeen
Hoyt Johnson, Bear Lake
Dallan Draper, Grace
220 pounds Wylie Johnson, Grace
Matthew Goostrey, Bear Lake
Matthew Jackaway, Malad
Jaxon Kendall, Aberdeen
285 pounds Aaron McDaniel, West Side
Emmanuel Carrillo, Aberdeen
Alex Kipp, Bear Lake
Ivan Bribiezca, Aberdeen
