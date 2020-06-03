BLACKFOOT – Marquel Madsen has been making a name for herself this spring during the District 4 High School Rodeo series that has been going on for three weeks.
Madsen, only a sophomore, has been competing in five different events and competing at a high level and is making some noise in some of the events that were expected to be dominated by seniors and juniors that had won championships in previous years.
All that "Kell" has done is to be ranked at the top of the most popular event for the girls, barrel racing, an event that has the past three district champions involved in Isabel Hyde and Morgan Carson.
She is ranked fourth in pole bending, easily within reach of an Idaho State High School Rodeo berth in a few weeks.
She is also ranked sixth in goat tying, and is only 11 points from reaching the state finals in this event as well and she is only 13 points behind a qualifying spot in breakaway roping and there are still four more performances remaining in the District 4 series of rodeos, all on her home turf in Blackfoot.
That is pretty good and she doesn't shy away from competition as she is also competing in team roping, and while she probably isn't a threat to make the state rodeo there, she is learning all the time and she has the drive to make herself a five event cowgirl.
Madsen's favorite events are the two that she is having the most success in and they are the ones that have her in contention for the all-around cowgirl honors as well. While she is probably chasing last year's all-around cowgirl in Harley Beasley, she isn't shying away from the opportunity that has presented itself to her.
“It is all about competing and doing well right now,” Madsen said. “There are so many good, talented girls out there, it is just an honor to be mentioned with them. I know that Harley is probably leading the all-around and she should be. She has more experience than me, but I am gaining on her.”
Madsen has been a cowgirl and a rodeo performer since she was very little, in fact, at times it seems that this all that she has ever done and the results are proving her point as she is always near the top in each and every rodeo.
A good example of that is the most recent set of performances held in Rigby just last weekend.
Thursday night, Madsen was second to Harley Beasley in the barrel racing event, fourth in breakaway roping behind MaciJo Broncho, Harley Beasley and Lili Bell; she cracked the top 10 to earn points in goat tying, despite taking a fall on her dismount, she didn't place in pole bending after knocking over a couple of poles and was just outside of the points in team roping.
Not deterred by a slow night by her standards, Madsen came right back on Saturday morning and picked up points in barrel racing, pole bending, and goat tying.
She also did well on Saturday afternoon with a third in the barrel racing, a fifth in pole bending and just missing in breakaway roping and goat tying, but earning points is earning points and sets her up for a good run in Blackfoot with four performances and a chance to claim whatever she can as the competition heats up heading to state.
The best thing about the whole Madsen story may be about her horses.
Everyone knows that a good part of any decent rodeo horse is speed and "Kell" has a couple of decent horses that are proving themselves week in and week out.
"Woody" is her go-to horse and he has been very tough in the barrels and when she uses him on the poles. Her sleeper is a blaze faced mare named "Holey Freak N Famous" who Madsen is training herself to be her primary horse down the road.
Woody is a special horse who was trained by Madsen's mom Tori. He has been handed down to Kell and has been doing very well for her and has indeed been very special as Maquel has been developing as a rodeo contestant. After all, he has her on the verge of qualifying in at least two events at the Idaho State Rodeo, and possibly four different events.
Woody is a barrel racing specialist and has carried Kell to where she is at this point in her career, just like he did for Tori. He is a solid performer in his own right and will likely be around for several years more of competition.
The real story is about "Slurp." That is the name that Holey Freak N Famous goes by back at the barn and that story will be told in Friday's edition.
Back to Madsen and her run at the state finals.
Maquel has proven she is a special talent and big things will be expected of her as we close out the District 4 High School Rodeo.
Regardless of where all of the performances take us, with just four more scheduled for this year and them all being held in Blackfoot, we can and should expect that Marquel will be part of the awards ceremony on Saturday and the announcement of the Idaho State Rodeo qualifiers.
Anything after that will be pure speculation, but Marquel Madsen belongs with the best cowgirls around and we should expect that she will be, this year and for years to come.
Don't forget, rodeo action will begin at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds today and Friday at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. and in the afternoon approximately 2 p.m.