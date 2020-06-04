BLACKFOOT – We already know that Marquell Madsen is a talented rodeo performer and as a sophomore, will most likely only get better and better as she pursues her rodeo career.
She is already in the mix in a number of events and leads the Barrel Racing event in District 4 Rodeo.
That has placed her directly in the sights of the defending champions in a number of events in the talent rich District 4 Rodeo and she will have to defend her positions as the rodeo heads into its final weekend before the prestigious Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals in a few short weeks.
What we didn’t know is the special bond that young Miss Madsen has with her two horses, ‘Woody’ and ‘Slurp’ and how that bond was built.
When Kell was only 12, she was given the gift of a lifetime, that being her number one barrel horse Woody. The two grew together and that special bond got Kell’s mother Tori looking for Woody’s mother to see if they could recreate another Woody. While part of that story ended in tragedy, the rest of the story is pretty cool.
The family was successful in obtaining Woody’s mother and they were fortunate enough to get he pregnant and she soon gave birth to a ‘blaze faced filly’ named Holey Freak N Famous. The sad part is that the mother of the two fine horses died about eight hours after giving birth, leaving an even bigger job for young Kell, that of raising an orphan baby horse. Even under the best conditions, that can be a very trying experience.
Kell and Tori began feeding the young foal from a big mixing bowl with shallow milk and she would slurp it like a little piglet. That is how Holey Freak N Famous earned the name of ‘Slurp’ which she still goes by today. The whole family would take turns feeding the little foal and it was an around the clock job. Even friends and neighbors pitched in and she was soon everyone’s baby.
When she started growing, her tendons couldn’t keep up, so everyone began to take turns playing with her, making her run with them, in an effort to help stretch the tendons out with exercise. It was all fun and games at first, because she was following bucking and playing behind the humans as they ran. It was quite the nightly fun family exercise until she started getting bigger and older. Then she would run over the humans and couldn’t understand why they weren’t able to keep up. Pretty soon the warnings went out to not run in the field or ‘Slurp’ would plow you down while playing!
While Kell took possession of Woody when she was only 12, he was a lot of horse for a youngster. It wasn’t long though, before Kell started working with the colts with Tori. Soon, she was training junikor rodeo ponies and that is when she began to take over with the training of Slurp.
Slurp was about three years old at the time and Kell started working her on the barrels first. She would travel all over the place with her. She was running her colt all over Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah.
Kell soon started adding more events like pole bending and roping.
Tori always told Kell that she would only be as tough as her back up horses were. Slurp soon was the back up horse on the ‘C Team’. Then she was moved up from the C team to the B team. Now, Slurp is definitely on the A team. She may still get outrun by Woody in the Barrels, but she outperforms him in everything else.
Every kid in this part of the country has ridden her and she has performed in everything from a Junior Rodeo to hopefully being a State High School Rodeo qualifier.
She has become the most usable horse that anyone could ever ask for and she will do anything for you.
It is very obvious that Marquell has a gift of training horses. As most people know, there are kids that can ride, but there are also kids who are a whole different caliber, those that can also train.
“Kell is different in that she can ride and train,” Tori Madsen said. “There are others, like Isabel Hyde that can do both, but those two are two of the handiest kids around.”
With the talent that abounds around high school rodeo, especially in District 4, it is little wonder that there are so many talented and gifted athletes, both human and equine that are involved.
The Barrel Racing event is one of the toughest in the State and it is developing into having one of the toughest Tie Down Roping Events and Team Tying Events as well.
The past has also shown tremendous depth in other events like Bull Riding where Coby Johnson was a back to back winner of the event at the state level and is now a Northwest Champion in that event on the collegiate level as well.
And who could forget Timmi ‘Full Throttle’ Hutchings and her younger brother Tristan who both held All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl titles at the same time.
Colton Clemens showed what he was made of as he went an entire season of District 4 rodeo making the eight seconds count in Saddle Bronc riding on his way to a state title as well.
This is your opportunity to see all of that great action and the talents of the young contestants first hand as the District 4 High School Rodeo completes its 2020 run at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this weekend with performances through Saturday afternoon.