NAMPA – The way that the Marsh Valley Eagles stormed through the three teams they played at the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament, they left little doubt that they were the best 3A team in the state.
You might raise your eyebrows at the opening game in which they won by a mere three points over Kimberly 38-35, but since Kimberly came back to win the consolation trophy, that is understandable, the Bulldogs were no slouch.
Their second round opponent was Teton and the whipping they put on Snake River, winning by 20 points 59-39, justified that win as well.
During the regular season, they beat highly rated Snake River four times and of course the Panthers were also at the state tournament and played in the third place game against Teton.
The Marsh Valley Eagles took on all comers and sent them all packing this year as they won the title for the first time since 1988.
The Eagles actually trailed after the first quarter 15-12 as the Vandals did what they had done all tournament long, get a quick start and put the pressure on the opponent.
The other two, Snake River and Priest River, faded under the pressure of trailing the Vandals and their slick, smooth guard DJ Green.
It was the second period where the Eagles began to take charge of things, outscoring the Vandals 18-13, taking the halftime lead at 30-28 and they pretty much controlled things from that point on.
The two teams were tight throughout the third period, each team scoring eight points and sending it on to the fourth stanza with the title on the line.
That is when Cody Hansen and Bracken Howell, the two leaders, led the Eagles to the win. During the game, the two were 15 of 17 from the free throw line and the two seniors combined to score their team’s final six points, all on free throws as they led the way to the championship.
“I’m still trying to put it into words, really,” Hansen said on the emotions of winning a state championship trophy, the first state hardware of any kind for the Eagles’ boys since they placed third in 2005. “I’ve heard the feeling is indescribable, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just people being dramatic,’ but you really can’t put a word to the feeling of it.”
Marsh Valley (22-5) went 6-of-8 from the floor and converted 8-of-9 free throws to maintain a lead throughout the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than eight points during the tense back-and-forth battle, which featured buzzer-beating baskets at the end of the second and third frames.
McCall-Donnelly’s DJ Green, who routinely muscled his way into the lane for a game-high 21 points, brought the Vandals within 44-43 in the fourth. Hansen answered with a bucket down low, then made two free throws, and Bracken Howell capped Marsh Valley’s 6-0 run with a two, pushing the Eagles’ advantage back out to 50-43.
Despite the heroics of Green, the Vandals couldn’t mount another challenge to the Eagles and had to settle for the second place trophy in the end.
The title stage was a program-first for McCall-Donnelly, which didn’t play its first game of this season until Jan. 15 because of local coronavirus policies. The Vandals hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2011.
“I think that shows up in these kind of games,” Vandals coach Jason Tinney said of his team’s truncated schedule, before adding, “Marsh Valley’s a great team, scary team. … They played like champions and we’ll have to learn from it.”
MARSH VALLEY 58, MCCALL-DONNELLY 51
McCall-Donnelly 15 13 8 15 — 51
Marsh Valley 12 18 8 20 — 58
McCall-Donnelly — A. Johnson 6, C. Johnson 2, Speirs 13, Green 21, Tinney 9.
Marsh Valley — Hansen 14, B. Howell 12, K. Howell 6, Howe 8, Belnap 2, Roche 8, S. Howell 8.