THOMAS – It was a battle between the top two ranked teams in the State of Idaho in the 3A Classification. It was also a game between the top two teams in the South East Idaho 3A Conference and the records and crowd assembled in the remodeled gymnasium at Snake River High School was at capacity, with standing room only in anticipation of the game that was about to ensue.
Somewhere along the line, the raucous crowd and atmosphere, not uncommon when Marsh Valley and Snake River get together, turned the game into a bit more than just basketball. The play on the floor resembled a rugby scrum, with bodies strewn across the floor and one or two players streaking for the basket at the other end.
The game was physical to say the least and the team that didn't shy away from the contact and the style of play definitely took advantage of the play to grab the all important win. The win that gave that team the inside edge towards securing the top seed and home court advantage for the upcoming District 5, 3A Tournament which will begin in less than two weeks.
The game was rough from the beginning, as the two post players were battling for position from the beginning and that looked like a couple of heavyweight wrestlers battling for a three foot space of ground as they leaned and grabbed and pushed and pulled on each other, all the while being watched by the referee who let them battle it out between themselves. It was like two advance lines of soldiers in a crucial battle, trying to secure a tiny strip of land that was deemed essential to win the war. It was that intense.
This battle, on a cold February night went the way of the Marsh Valley Eagles, who didn't give an inch during the course of play, while the Snake River Panthers battled uncommon problems like turnovers and missed free throws throughout the contest as they slowly lost their grip on a needed home court victory. The first and third quarters were the main culprit, although the Panthers were able to overcome the opening stanza of play that got them back to within two points of the lead by half time and gave hope that they would be able to make a run at the Eagles and gain the first brick of securing home court advantage for the Tournament.
The teams went to the locker room for the half time with Marsh Valley leading 21-18 over Snake River, after the Panthers made a nice rebound from a rough start where they had four turnovers and several missed opportunities with the ball at the rim and not being able to finish the play for a bucket. It was a case of the whole night for Snake River of not finishing the play when they got to the rim and a number of balls that just rolled off the rim and back into play. On nearly every one, it seemed as if Marsh Valley gained an advantage and promptly turned it into points.
At the start of the third period, it was Marsh Valley who made the adjustments that made a difference in the outcome of the game. On Snake River's first four possessions of the third period, the Panthers would turn the ball over with out a shot. It seemed that each time, the Eagles took the ball down and scored, boosting the lead from two to ten in less than a couple of minutes. To make things worse, the Panthers missed six of seven free throws during the same time frame, which kept giving the Eagles the ball back and they would speed down the floor for a good look at a basket.
By the time that the third quarter would mercifully come to an end for Snake River, Marsh Valley had built a 13 point lead and were about to move into cruise control, which all good teams seem to be able to do.
Both teams would have their most productive quarter of the game in the fourth, a lot of it because of necessity for the Panthers, the rest out of opportunities by the Eagles. The Panthers would actually trim the lead from 13 to 12 in the period before the two benches would substitute freely in the final couple of minutes.
Final score for the game ended up at Marsh Valley 53 and Snake River 41 and probably only whetted the appetites of the fans for the rematch which will come up next week. That game will take place at Marsh Valley and will be on closing night of the regular season, Friday, February 11 with a 7:30 pm tip off. Should be a dandy of a game for both teams, with a lot on the line for both and the District Tournament beginning on Tuesday evening!
MARSH VALLEY 9 12 14 18 53
SNAKE RIVER 6 13 9 19 41
Individual scoring
Marsh Valley (53): Karter Howell, 19; Payton Howe, 1; Michael Belnap, 12; Gavin Bissell, 6; Hunter Roche, 6; Stanton Howell, 9
Snake River (41): Luke Higginson, 3; Connor Fitzgerald, 2; Kooper Keller, 4; Rylan Anderson, 3; Cole Gilbert, 12; Keegan McCraw, 3; Marcus Coombs, 10; Danny Wray, 4