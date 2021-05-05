THOMAS – When the final couple of weeks of the softball schedule for the South East Idaho Conference are laid out, you can almost rest assured that the Snake River Lady Panthers and the Marsh Valley Eagles will be doing battle to see who will hold the top seed for the District 5 tournament and a berth in the state tournament.
It is no different this season, in fact, the two teams played on Tuesday to see who would hold the top seed and earn the bye for the first round of the district tournament.
That honor ended up going to the the Marsh Valley Eagles by virtue of their 9-1 win over Snake River.
The Lady Panthers did send out ace pitcher Lyndsie Larsen to the circle and she had done a number on the Eagles a couple of times this season, but Tuesday was not her afternoon and when the Eagles sent out Libbie L, you could almost tell that it was going to be a rough afternoon for the Lady Panthers.
Libbie L. was on fire from the outset and you could soon tell that Larsen didn't have her best stuff in the circle and it was soon evident that the Lady Panthers might be in trouble.
When the Eagles were able to scratch a run across the plate in the top of the second inning, and then added another run in the top of the fourth and Libbie L. was throwing strikes and keeping the Lady Panthers off the base paths, the writing was virtually on the wall.
Before long, the zeroes were mounting on the scoreboard and the strikeout total against the Lady Panthers was mounting inning by inning.
By the time the Lady Panthers reached the bottom of the seventh inning and they had yet to find the plate, the Eagles were already celebrating and although the Lady Panthers did manage to score a single run off of two hits, the game was basically sealed for the Lady Panthers.
Larsen took the loss for the Lady Panthers, although she did go the distance of seven innings, allowing nine runs and striking out 10 Eagle batters. Larsen may have only walked one batter in the game and only given up one run during the game, but the damage had been done and with the score in favor of Marsh Valley at 9-1. the top seed in the upcoming tournament had been decided and the Lady Panthers will open play against the American Falls Beavers, with the winner earning a rematch against the Eagles in the second round of the tournament..
Things are not all gloom and doom for the Lady Panthers, but things are definitely not as easy as they could have been had they just taken care of the Eagles the first time around.
MARSH VALLEY 010 020 6XX -- 9 9 1
SNAKE RIVER 000 000 1XX -- 1 2 4
Marsh Valley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Taya W 4 2 2 2 0 0
Ellee A 4 1 2 1 0 1
Camri C 4 0 0 0 0 2
Libbie L 4 1 1 0 0 1
Shelby S 4 1 1 1 0 2
Berkley V 4 0 0 1 0 1
Layla G 3 1 1 0 1 0
Shelbie K 3 1 1 0 0 2
Paige G 2 2 1 1 1 1
Zoey A - - - - - -
Totals 32 9 9 6 2 10
Batting 2B: Taya W, Ellee A, Paige G
3B: Taya W
TB: Taya W 5, Ellee A 3, Libbie L, Shelby S, Layla G, Shelbie K, Paige G 2
RBI: Taya W 2, Ellee A, Berkley V, Shelby S, Paige G
ROE: Libbie L, Shelby S
SB: Taya W, Ellee A, Libbie L
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (26.47%)
Taya W 2, Ellee A, Layla G 2, Shelbie K 2, Paige G 2
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Berkley V
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caselle Howell 3 0 0 0 0 1
Maecie White 2 1 1 0 1 1
Halle Leavitt 3 0 0 0 0 2
Lyndsie Larsen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Addie Campbell 3 0 1 1 0 2
Jordynne Austin 3 0 0 0 0 3
Carly Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 2
Abby Larsen 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hailee Nash 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ashlynn Wright - - - - - -
Ellie Thomas - - - - - -
Totals 23 1 2 1 1 13
Batting TB: Maecie White, Addie Campbell
RBI: Addie Campbell
CS: Maecie White
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (37.50%)
Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell, Jordynne Austin 3, Hailee Nash
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Caselle Howell, Addie Campbell 2, Jordynne Austin
Marsh Valley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Libbie L 7.0 113 .735 2 1 0 13 1 0
Totals 7.0 113 .735 2 1 0 13 1 0
Pitching W: Libbie L
WP: Libbie L
Pitches-Strikes: Libbie L 113-83
Groundouts-Flyouts: Libbie L 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Libbie L 16-24
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 109 .716 9 9 7 10 2 0
Totals 7.0 109 .716 9 9 7 10 2 0
Pitching L: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 109-78
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 6-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 23-34
Stats provided by Game Changer