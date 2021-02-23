THOMAS – Whenever Marsh Valley and Snake River meet, you know it will be a tough battle on the court and both teams will exhaust all avenues in pursuit of a win.
In this season of seasons, where there have been all sorts of interruptions to the season mainly caused by COVID-19, it shouldn't come as any surprise that these two teams have had four epic battles after Monday night's overtime win by the Eagles 49-46. Fans should be ready for anything, including three straight overtime games in a week's time between the two teams.
Snake River began the game with a flourish and things looked like they might just blow the Eagles right out of the gymnasium.
The Panthers opened with a 14-0 run before Marsh Valley even got on the scoreboard, but that lead wouldn't last long. By the time the opening stanza finished, the lead was down to 18-8, but Marsh Valley was on a run that would carry into the second period.
The second period began with the Eagles getting the first nine points of the second eight minutes of play to close to 18-17 and the game was on.
Snake River closed out the half with the final four points and the two teams headed to the locker rooms for the intermission with Snake River ahead 22-17 and it appeared it was anyone's game from that point on. The four-point second quarter by Snake River was what allowed Marsh Valley to even stay within shouting distance of the Panthers.
The third period was more like what the fans have become accustomed to, hard-nosed basketball with both teams going toe to toe with the other and big baskets playing an important part in the outcome of the contest.
When the smoke cleared following the third eight minutes of play, the Eagles had gained another two points on the Panthers and the score stood at 34-33 in favor of Snake River and it was anyone's game. It was going to come down to who hit the big shots and who made the big defensive plays to determine the winner.
"Last time we got down about the same," Eagle coach Kent Howell said. "I don't know why we're doing that, but I just told them to dig in, stay focused, try to keep going one possession at a time. Get back into it."
That is what happened and the fourth period continued the trend of the two teams trading baskets and big defensive plays as the clock ticked off the seconds and minutes to the end of regulation.
It took the Eagles to the final two minutes of play before they were able to take their first lead, this coming on a three-point basket from Stanton Howell on a shot from the corner.
One Snake River bucket and one missed opportunity for each team later — Payton Howe's layup was blocked for Marsh Valley before Mitch Lindsay missed a triple at the buzzer for Snake — the two teams went to overtime tied at 41.
The overtime period was more of the same that had the fans from both teams shouting encouragement and sitting on their hands as the game played out. In the third overtime between the teams in five days, Cole Gilbert's floater for Snake River gave the Panthers a 43-42 lead but Michael Belnap answered with a midrange jumper for Marsh Valley. Noah Watt's wild layup didn't fall for Snake River and, after two free throws left the Panthers no chance but to go for the tie, Howe got a piece of Lindsay's last-second three-pointer to clinch the win for Marsh Valley.
"We hit a couple, they missed a couple," Howell said. "Its tough, because their defense is great. It's a chess match. You just have to believe in your kids, keep calling stuff out, let them go to work, and that's what they did."
The Marsh Valley win set up a winner-take-all scenario for Tuesday night, this time at Marsh Valley where the district title and a berth at the state championships was be on the line.
The loser of that contest isn't out of the running for a state berth, but the road becomes much more difficult as it will bring into play a regional play-in game on Thursday at Shelley High School against the District 6 runner-up and then a state play-in game for the winner against the District 4 runner-up. With all of the bumps and bruises that have occurred in the last couple of weeks, the last thing either teams needs or wants is two more games this week that are must wins just to get to the state tournament.
MARSH VALLEY 46, SNAKE RIVER 43 (OT)
Marsh Valley 8 9 14 8 5 — 46
Snake River 18 4 12 7 2 — 43
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 19, Roche 9, K. Howell 8, Howe 6, Belnap 4.
Snake River — Mitch Lindsay 13, Cole Gilbert 9, Noah Watt 8, Luke Higginson 7, Chandler Coombs 6.