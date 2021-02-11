THOMAS – Tuesday night was one of the most important nights in District 5, 3A girls’ basketball play in the annual tournament that sends a team from the district to the state tournament next week in the Treasure Valley.
The game was between the Marsh Valley Eagles and the Snake River Panthers and was the fifth time the two teams will have met this season and the two teams were 2-2 in the previous four matchups.
There was a lot on the line and when the smoke cleared from the court of play, the Lady Eagles were being crowned as champions of the district and on their way to the state tournament, having dispatched the now 19-6 Lady Panthers to a play-in scenario that cannot be a pleasant thought, but the Lady Panthers had no one to blame but themselves.
The Lady Eagles posted the win due to their full court press, something that has bothered the Lady Panthers not only this year, but in years past and it was definitely the Achilles heel this year.
With a nine-point lead at the half, 32-23, the Lady Panthers were seemingly on their way, not only to a district title, but to the state tournament, where they finished in second place a year ago.
Somebody forgot to tell the Lady Eagles, who clamped the pressure on and gradually working the press down to the baseline by the time the third period ended, making it all the more difficult for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers were still able to maintain the lead, and with two minutes left in the third period, still maintained a 10-point advantage.
That is where the wheels fell off for the Lady Panthers. The Eagles chipped away and started a serious run toward the fourth period. That is also when the Eagles began closing in on the Panthers with their press, crowding the baseline until the entire court was under their press, and the pressure began to pay off as the Panthers began to turn the ball over, giving the Eagles some very easy points with a player advantage deep into their own offensive zone. When you have a three-on-two or even a four-on-two advantage deep in the zone and get the ball, it is a pretty easy conversion for two points.
As time was winding down, the Eagles were also able to get a three-point shot off from the left corner off the hands of Alexis Christensen and the low arching three-pointer snuck over the rim and fell in, giving the Eagles their first lead since early in the game and erasing a nine-point halftime lead held by the Lady Panthers.
A minute later, Christensen struck again from the same left hand corner forcing the Panthers bench to call for a timeout.
“Right when (Alexis’ 3-pointer went in), I saw our team’s face and their team’s face and I was like, ‘This is the turning point in the game,’ Marsh Valley senior Zoie Armstrong said. “I knew from that point on we were rising. We fed off it.”
It was the clutch shooting and that full court press that brought Marsh Valley all the way back and contributed to an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter that put the Eagles in charge of the rest of the game and sent them to the state tournament.
It doesn’t eliminate the 19-win team that Snake River has built this season, but the road will not be easy. They needed to negotiate a regional play-in game against Teton on Thursday, a game played at Shelley High School. Win that, and a second play-in game will come on Saturday at Pocatello High School against the second place finisher from District 4, likely to be either Kimberly or Filer for the last berth at the state tournament.
Snake River is still in the same position, win out or stay home.
Marsh Valley moves on to the first game in the 3A bracket of the state tournament where they will face the winner from District 4.
MARSH VALLEY 56, SNAKE RIVER 46
Marsh Valley 12 11 13 20 — 56
Snake River 15 17 9 5 — 46
Marsh Valley —Zoie Armstrong 13, Alexis Christensen 13, Hayley Bennett 10, Maycee Lunt 8, Adri Belnap 6, Sophie Hadley 6.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 19, Raegan VanOrden 11, Riley Edlefsen 6, Adia Goff 6, Jackie Steadman 2, Abby Gilbert 2.