ARIMO – When you are a member of a three-team conference and the final few games of the regular season are always the games against those conference members, every out and every pitch and every mistake can be highlighted and means so much more to the teams.
For Snake River and Marsh Valley, that is where the softball season is right now. Every hit, every out, every pitch and every little mistake is looked at under a microscope, or so it seems.
For Snake River, the game began just the way you would have hoped it would. You came up to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored a run to grab the early lead, 1-0. Just what the doctor ordered, putting the pressure on the opponent.
What the doctor didn’t order was for the Marsh Valley Lady Eagles to come right back in the bottom half of the first and put a three spot up on the board for a 3-1 lead, a lead that they would never relinquish the rest of the game.
Things looked great at the start, but with each passing inning, things began to look bleak, as Marsh Valley would add another run in the bottom of the third inning and the Lady Panthers just weren’t getting any runs across the plate to close the gap. Runs and hits were just very tough to come by in this contest and although the Lady Panthers were able to add single runs in the top of the fifth and the top of the sixth innings, it was just too little and too late.
Lindsie Larsen, the tall righthander for he Lady Panthers, was her usual strong self in the circle for Snake River, striking out 14 Lady Eagles, but she also gave up nine hits and four walks on the day.
The Lady Panthers will have a pair of games with American Falls this week, before gaining a rematch with the Lady Eagles which will close out the regular season conference slate and the District 5 tournament begins next week.
The win by Marsh Valley gives them a 2-0 conference record, while American Falls and Snake River are both 0-1 in conference play.
SNAKE RIVER 100 011 0 — 3 3 0
MARSH VALLEY 301 000 X — 4 9 1
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hailee Nash 3 0 0 0 0 2
Maecie White 2 2 1 0 1 1
Halle Leavitt 3 0 2 0 0 0
Lyndsie Larsen 2 0 0 1 0 2
Addie Campbell 3 0 0 0 0 2
Jordynne Austin 3 0 0 0 0 1
Carly Phillips 2 1 0 0 1 1
Ashlynn Wright 3 0 0 0 0 1
Abby Larsen 2 0 0 0 0 0
Caselle Howell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 3 3 1 2 10
Batting 2B: Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White
TB: Halle Leavitt 4, Maecie White 2
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen
SAC: Lyndsie Larsen
SB: Carly Phillips
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (38.46%)
Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White 2, Ashlynn Wright, Jordynne Austin, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen
Team LOB: 2
Marsh Valley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Taya W 3 0 1 0 1 2
Ellee A 4 1 1 0 0 1
Camri C 2 1 1 0 1 1
Libbie L 4 1 1 0 0 3
Berkley V 3 1 1 1 1 0
Shelby S 3 0 3 2 0 0
Layla G 3 0 0 0 0 3
Nevaeh C 2 0 1 1 1 1
Austynne L 3 0 0 0 0 3
Totals 27 4 9 4 4 14
Batting 2B: Shelby S
TB: Taya W, Ellee A, Camri C, Libbie L, Berkley V, Shelby S 4, Nevaeh C
RBI: Berkley V, Shelby S 2, Nevaeh C
FC: Ellee A
HBP: Camri C
SB: Ellee A, Camri C 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (37.50%)
Taya W 3, Camri C 2, Berkley V 2, Shelby S 2, Layla G, Nevaeh C 2
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Berkley V
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 6.0 115 .643 9 4 4 14 4 0
Totals 6.0 115 .643 9 4 4 14 4 0
Pitching L: Lyndsie Larsen
HBP: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 115-74
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 22-32
Marsh Valley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Libbie L 7.0 100 .680 3 3 1 10 2 0
Totals 7.0 100 .680 3 3 1 10 2 0
Pitching W: Libbie L
Pitches-Strikes: Libbie L 100-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: Libbie L 9-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Libbie L 19-26
Stats provided by Game Changer