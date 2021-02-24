ARIMO – It was a highly anticipated game Tuesday night when the Marsh Valley Eagles and the Snake River Panthers met on Tuesday night for their fifth game in a couple of weeks time.
The previous four games had been decided by a total of 10 points, with three of the four games going into overtime to determine the winner. More of the same was expected when the two teams met in a winner-take-all game that would determine the 5th District boys’ basketball title and the automatic berth at the state championships that begin in the Treasure Valley next week.
It didn’t exactly turn out that way.
Swish, swish, swish was the sound you would have heard, if the sound of a basketball going through the hoop could have been heard over the sounds and cheers that were coming from the student and parent sections of the stands. That sound would have been heard repeatedly throughout the contest as it seemed Marsh Valley couldn’t miss a shot and the Panthers from Snake River couldn’t hit the side of a barn from 10 feet away.
Couple the swish, swish, swish sound with the repeated sounds of the officials’ whistles as they blew time and time again with infractions that at times seemed a bit one-sided and the ensuing comments between the Snake River coaches to the officials, and the game became heated at times.
All of that led to a quick and large early lead for the Eagles as they ran their way to a lead at the end of the first quarter, 17-8 — not an insurmountable lead, and one that both teams have overcome in the previous games between the two teams in their earlier games this season. Time would tell what the outcome would be and the second eight minutes were set to begin.
Swish, swish, swish, the sound would have been reverberating as basket after basket was recorded by the Eagles and silence was coming from the other end. At times like this, it had always been a three-point basket from one of the leaders of the Panthers. Instead, there were long distance shots that clanged off the rim or missed the iron all together.
Nothing was falling for the Panthers and the Eagles continued to connect from the field and the score continued to mount. The defense of the Eagles was also part of the situation, because every shot was contested and every loose ball seemed to end up in the hands of Marsh Valley and there were tips that went straight into the hands of an Eagle player. It didn’t matter which of the Eagles took a shot, it seemed to go in. There wasn’t a single player that Snake River could focus on to try and defend or keep away from the basket.
It was definitely a one-sided show and the Eagles were able to hold the Panthers to a mere four points in the second period, making the halftime score 32-12 and there was some stunned silence from the Snake River fans as they sat in total disbelief. Surely the Panther coaches would figure out a magical adjustment that would bring back the Panthers like they have done so often in the past.
Swish, swish, swish; you couldn’t shake the sound that was being made by the Marsh Valley shooters as the third quarter began the same way the first half had gone. There simply was no stopping the Eagles on this night. It was just one of those nights where nothing went right for Snake River and nothing went wrong for Marsh Valley. It may never happen again, but it happened on Tuesday night.
It will be a memory that will not be shaken from the archives of your brain. It is there and it will always be there. By the time the third quarter mercifully came to an end, it was another lopsided score for the period, 16-8 in favor of the Eagles, and they had built a lead of 28 points and even the Harlem Globetrotters would have a hard time overcoming that big of a lead. Marsh Valley was not going to let that lead collapse. It just wasn’t going to happen.
The fourth quarter began and it was more of the swish, swish, swish, as even the substitutes that Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell kept encouraging his charges, still not comfortable that the game was in hand and he was on the verge of a momentous win.
“We were up at halftime by a ways and I still didn’t feel comfortable,” Howell said. “Snake’s a great team, so to beat them like that, we feel very fortunate. The boys just had one heck of a night.”
When the final buzzer sounded, substitutes for both teams were playing out the final few minutes of the game and while the Marsh Valley team raced to the sidelines to greet the starters, the Snake River players walked to their sidelines with looks of disbelief on their faces. Had they really just witnessed the final outcome of this game that had so much on the line, after all, this same Snake River team had held the top spot in the basketball polls for all but the most recent poll that was released a week ago.
The road had just become tougher for Snake River as they would have to win a regional play-in game against a top rival in Sugar-Salem, who had dispatched of South Fremont in the District 6 tournament and claimed the second spot behind Teton in that district. That game will take place on Thursday evening at Shelley High School with a tip-off at 7 p.m.
Win that game and they will face a state play-in game on Saturday at Pocatello High School. The team they will face will be either Kimberly or Filer, teams that Snake River has already defeated twice this season, so things may look bleak, but it isn’t anything the Panthers haven’t already taken care of earlier this season. They are a combined 4-0 against Sugar-Salem and either of the two school from District 4. A tough test to be sure, but not something the Panthers should fear, they simply need to come out and play the way that they have shown all season long, that they are capable of doing.
After all, Snake River is 18-5 on the season, and up to the past couple weeks, have taken on all comers and sent them packing. There is no reason to believe that anything different will happen the rest of this week.
MARSH VALLEY 58, SNAKE RIVER 34
Snake River 8 4 8 14 — 34
Marsh Valley 17 15 16 10 — 58
Snake River — Noah Watt 12, Mitch Lindsay 9, Cole Gilbert 7, Conner Fitzgerald 2, Kooper Keller 2, Trey Poulter 2.
Marsh Valley — Bracken Howell 14, Karter Howell 11, Michael Belnap 11, Stanton Howell 8, Cody Hansen 7, Payton Howe 5, Hunter Roche 2.