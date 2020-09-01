ARIMO – The Marsh Valley Eagles, both boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, invited Aberdeen to town for a conference doubleheader.
The end result was not one that flattered the Aberdeen Tigers in either case as Marsh Valley downed the boys by a final score of 6-0 and then dropped the girls by the final score of 15-0.
The twin shutouts moved the Eagles to the top of the South East Idaho Conference in both the boys’ and the girls’ standings.
The Lady Eagles hold a 1-0 record in the South East Idaho Conference while the boys are tied with American Falls with identical 1-0 records.
The Lady Eagles have shown a propensity to score goals in bunches, as their 2-1 overall record would indicate. The Lady Eagles scored 15 goals against Aberdeen, and also scored 11 goals against South Fremont in an 11-1 win to open the season. The lone blemish on the Lady Eagles’ record is a loss, by the score of 3-1 to Teton.
For the boys’ side of things, the Eagles are now 1-2 overall, following identical 5-0 losses to both Preston and Teton as they opened the season with an 0-2 record. The win against Aberdeen somewhat rights the schedule for the Eagles as they strive to win the South East Idaho Conference and advance to the state championships.
The Tigers, both boys and girls, will be back on the pitch today, when they host the Snake River Panthers.
The Lady Tigers will host the Lady Panthers with their game at 4 p.m. and the boys will follow with a 6 p.m. starting time in the important South East Idaho Conference match-up.