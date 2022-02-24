ARIMO – With a district championship on the line and an automatic berth to the state boys’ basketball tournament in tow as well, the Snake River Panthers and Marsh Valley Eagles met for the fourth time in the past two and a half weeks to settle the battle once and for all.
The Eagles had taken the first three games of the series and looked every part of being the top-ranked team in the state for the 3A classification as well as the defending state 3A champions.
As the teams warmed up and the crowd filed in, there was a sense from one side of the gym that this was the final game that was going to be played at Marsh Valley while on the other side, the Snake River fans were positive of a different look from their team in this game that would produce a different result from what they had seen in the previous three meetings.
The series this year had been decidedly one-sided, but this game saw the two teams battling through the first four minutes of play and the score was close. Then, as if a light switch had been flipped, things all changed. A second foul on Panther post Marcus Coombs was called and the Eagles went on a run. The run lasted much longer than anyone in the gymnasium would have anticipated.
The Eagles closed out the opening period to hold the lead at the end of the quarter at 17-9 and then continued things through a second period in which Snake River never scored a point.
When the buzzer sounded to send the teams to halftime, the score read Marsh Valley led 27-9 and the Eagles were on their way to the district title.
The second half saw both teams become a bit more deliberate in their style of play, partly because Marsh Valley didn’t need to score and Snake River couldn’t afford to take wild shots if they wanted to close the gap on the Eagles at all. With the slower pace, there was more of everything called by the officials and the fans became more restless from the stands as they wanted this game to get going and get finished as quickly as possible to get things over and the celebrations started.
Both teams would score in the single digits, with Snake River putting up seven points in the period and Marsh Valley netting eight, which took the score to 35-16.
The fourth quarter saw the start of mass substitutions on both sides of the floor as every player who was suited up got the chance to see some playing time in a district title game.
By the time the final buzzer went off, the score was Marsh Valley 43, Snake River 24 and Marsh Valley was headed to the state tournament.
Things were not over for Snake River, as they would have a chance to earn their way into the state tournament themselves with a regional play-in game Thursday against Teton at Shelley High School.
Should the Panthers win that game, they would advance to a state play-in game on Saturday against Filer. The Filer game will be played at Pocatello High School and will begin at 1 p.m. The Panthers, who are the third-ranked team in the state, will be favored to win both games as they boast of a 19-5 record on the year.
SNAKE RIVER 9 0 7 8 — 24 MARSH VALLEY 17 10 8 8 — 43
Individual scoring
Snake River (24): Luke Higginson, 5; Kooper Keller, 2; Rylan Anderson, 2; Cole Gilbert, 8; Keegan McCraw, 4; Marcus Coombs, 2; Danny Wray, 1
Marsh Valley (43): Karter Howell, 5; Payton Howe, 5; Michael Belnap, 5; Hunter Roche, 8; Stanton Howell, 18; Bradley Belnap