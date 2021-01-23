ARIMO – Basketball is a funny game. A couple of turnovers here and a couple of missed shots there, and a game that you had figured should be a win can turn into a loss in a hurry.
In the case of the Southeastern Idaho Conference for the ladies’ side of things, two weeks ago, a lot of people had already penciled in the Snake River Lady Panthers as the top seed and had sent them off to the state championships as one of two or three teams that were favored to win it all.
Now, the Lady Panthers, after consecutive losses to the other members of the Southeastern Idaho Conference find themselves at 0-2 in conference play and needing to win the next two conference games to regain some of the luster from what had been a stellar season to this point in the year.
The conference has been turned upside down, with the Marsh Valley Lady Eagles now on top of the standings at 2-0, and holding the lowest power ranking of the three teams — American Falls, Snake River, and Marsh Valley.
There are still two weeks remaining in the regular season and the Lady Panthers still have games against American Falls and Marsh Valley along with non-conference games against West Jefferson and South Fremont, so no reason to panic just yet, but the regular season champ hosts the district tournament and from the looks of things, that could be a huge advantage. The Lady Panthers, on paper at least, still have the best team in the conference, they just need to tweak a few things and all should be restored to its rightful order by the time the district tournament begins in February.
As for Thursday night, Marsh Valley, comfortable in its own gym, was in the game from the very beginning. They dueled with the Lady Panthers from the outset, and although they did not win the first quarter, they were right in the game, trailing only by one point at 8-7, but they showed that they were not intimidated by Snake River at all.
Snake River had already begun to show they were struggling to score and the Lady Eagles took advantage of that right from the start of the second quarter.
They pushed and shoved and rebounded like a coach loves to see and by the time the teams broke for halftime, they had assumed the lead in the game at 22-19 and they weren’t about to slack off.
When the teams returned from the intermission, it was more about Marsh Valley than it was about Snake River, who was still struggling from the field and not playing Lady Panther style of defense. The Lady Eagles pushed the lead out farther, by another five points and suddenly it was 31-23 and the Eagles had their sharp eyes on the finish line, just eight minutes away.
With Zoie Armstrong leading the way with a game-high 18 points, the Eagles had found a way to bottle up the leading scorers for Snake River, holding Josee Steadman to only 15 points and Adia Goff to eight points and they took the final period by a score of 10-6, sealing the game at 41-29 and moving to the top spot in the standings at 2-0.
Next up for Snake River was a rematch on Saturday, when they hosted the American Falls Beavers. The Beavers upended the Lady Panthers 54-50 back on Jan. 13.
MARSH VALLEY 41, SNAKE RIVER 29
Snake River 8 11 4 6 — 29
Marsh Valley 7 15 9 10 — 41
Snake River — Josee Steadman 15, Adia Goff 8, Riley Edlefson 4, Jackie Steadman 2.
Marsh Valley — Zoie Armstrong 18, Bennett 9, Christensen 7, Lunt 7.