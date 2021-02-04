THOMAS – There is something about playing in the South East Idaho Conference in basketball. There is always a surprise or two that comes along during the season.
Take, for instance, the girls’ side of the conference. The Lady Panthers had been rolling along and then all of a sudden, two upsets and the Lady Panthers were on the bottom and looking up in the standings. They were able to right their ship and earned a three-way tie at that between the three members of the conference.
Nobody is saying that will be the case on the boys’ side of things, but on Wednesday night, the Marsh Valley Eagles traveled to Snake River and upset the top team in the state by the final of 62-59. Not a huge upset by any stretch of the imagination, but an upset nonetheless.
Marsh Valley entered the game with a record of 13-5 and has been ranked in the top five in the state for a good portion of the season, while Snake River has been the season-long top vote-getter, unanimous in the last poll, so very little will change there, but you never know.
The Eagles came out shooting and making the three-point shot, but even so, the Panthers were able to hold a one-point lead at the end of the first period. It was in the second and third quarters that the three-point shots began to fall and the damage was done.
In all, the Eagles sank eight three-point shots to only three for Snake River and therein lies the answer to the question, how did the Eagles overcome the Panthers and their team style of play.
The second period saw Marsh Valley move into the lead when they outscored the Panthers by a 17-15 margin, giving them a one-point halftime lead at 28-27.
The third period was more of the same as they outscored Snake River by four points at 18-14 and suddenly the lead was five points and the Panthers were on their heels and in foul trouble as well.
“The team took a step forward tonight,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “They are understanding the power of teamwork and playing for each other. Great team effort.”
Leading the way for Marsh Valley was guard Bracken Howell, who nailed six three-pointers as part of his 24-point outburst that lead the Eagles. Senior Cody Hansen chipped in with a pair of three-point shots for his total of six points and Michael Belnap had 17 points, although he had missed a number of free throws down the stretch. The simple fact of the matter was that Marsh Valley did enough to outscore the Panthers in the end.
It also didn’t hurt the Eagles’ chances when power forward Trey Poulter of the Panthers fouled out in the contest.
The Panthers did make a concerted effort in the fourth period as they tried to close the gap. Things just didn’t work out on this winter’s night and the two teams will have a rematch a week from Friday, when the two teams meet in Arimo with the regular season conference title on the line. Both teams will have a game with American Falls between now and then, which could make things even more interesting in the conference title chase.
Snake River will meet American Falls on Friday at home with a tip off slated for 7:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley will have its game with American Falls next Wednesday, again with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
MARSH VALLEY 62, SNAKE RIVER 59
Marsh Valley 11 17 18 16 — 62
Snake River 12 15 14 18 — 59
Marsh Valley — Bracken Howell 24, Michael Belnap 17, Payton Howe 7, Cody Hansen 6, Hunter Roche 4, Stanton Howell 4.
Snake River — Noah Watt 17, Mitch Lindsay 13, Trey Poulter 12, Cole Gilbert 9, Chandler Coombs 6, Luke Higginson 2.