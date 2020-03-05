NAMPA – Sometimes things in sports seem like a good idea and they just don’t turn out that way.
That was the case last week, when Blackfoot’s Daniel Martinez accepted a fight in the Mountain Force 15 MMA event that was held in Nampa at the Marist Hall.
When the fight was agreed to, it was in the 125-pound weight class, a division that Martinez would have no problem making the weight, which would have equalized the fight somewhat since Martinez was 0-2 and his opponent, Taylor Trost, was 1-0 and a natural 140-pounder. Trost would cut the weight, which should have equalized things between the two fighters.
At weigh-ins, Trost showed up at nearly 140 pounds, almost 15 pounds over the scheduled weight of the fight. When you add in the fact that Trost was nearly six or seven inches tall than Martinez and had a reach advantage as well, things definitely were not in Martinez’ favor and he was given the opportunity to back out of the contract.
Instead, Martinez agreed to the fight since he had already spent the money to travel from Blackfoot to Nampa and rented a hotel room and his team, manager Gabe Pelayo and corner man Angel Valenzuela, were there with him.
“I wanted to fight, I agreed to the fight, and I was already there,” Daniel ‘The Little Demon’ Martinez said. “I needed to get a fight in and it would be another month before I could get another fight, so I agreed to the fight. Maybe not the best decision I ever made.”
As the fighters were introduced to the crowd in attendance, Trost also had a big following at the Marist Hall and they shouted and screamed during the introductions.
That all changed when the fight began, as Martinez was the aggressor and actually scored some good hits in the first round. He had Trost on the canvas and was pelting the taller, bigger fighter with rights and lefts and when the round was over, there was a mouse under one of Trost’s eyes, which showed that Martinez was making his presence felt. Martinez had to be leading on the judge’s cards after the first round, or at the very least, dead even with the bigger and taller fighter.
The second round changed everything.
While Martinez got in some good shots, a long looping right nailed Martinez right on his left eye. The eye was closed almost immediately and a small cut appeared under the eye.
A steady barrage of rights and lefts followed and when Martinez went down, clearly dazed and confused and unable to defend himself, the referee stopped the fight at the two-minute mark of the second round. It was declared a technical knockout and it was several minutes before Martinez could make it back to his feet following an examination from the ringside doctor.
Martinez was applauded following the fight as the decision was announced and was gracious in defeat, even though it was obvious that he probably should have turned the fight down.
“We will be back,” Pelayo said. “We will go back to the drawing board and work on a few more things, but we won’t be taking any fights with that big of a discrepancy in weights anytime soon.”
The ring announcer proclaimed that Martinez “showed a lot of courage and proved that he was a great fighter” during the post-fight interviews and the fans all applauded the effort, but it was a one-sided contest.
Will Martinez be back? He most certainly will, maybe as soon as April or May, when the next two events are promoted by Mountain Force, one in the Salt Lake City area and the other in Idaho Falls.
“I am not quitting, not giving up,” Martinez said. “I love this sport and I will get it figured out one of these days.”