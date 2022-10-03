MOSCOW (AP) — Gevani McCoy completed 22 of 27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, Elisha Cummings accounted for three TDs and Idaho beat Northern Colorado 55-35 Saturday night.

Cummings finished with 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries and his 12-yard TD catch midway through the fourth quarter made it 52-28 and capped a string of six straight possessions with a touchdown. Anthony Woods added 17 carries for 96 yards and a score. Hayden Hatten caught passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Jackson added six receptions for 101 yards — including a 27-yard touchdown just 95 seconds into the game.

