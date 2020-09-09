Week 2 of the state media football poll has been released and there are some changes of note.
In the 4A classification, Skyline has replaced Bishop Kelly as the top selection, dropping the Knights to second place. Blackfoot remains in third.
In 2A, Aberdeen moves into the poll at number three with their win over Declo last week and Firth moves back into the top five following their 48-0 win over Soda Springs.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Rocky Mountain 1-0 44 2
3. Rigby (1) 2-0 35 3
4. Eagle 1-0 29 4
5. Highland 2-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (7) 2-0 54 2
2. Bishop Kelly (5) 0-0 50 1
3. Blackfoot 2-0 37 3
4. Middleton 1-0 23 4
5. Vallivue 2-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Mountain Home 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Homedale 1-0 44 2
3. Gooding 2-0 39 3
4. Kimberly 2-0 13 —
5. Fruitland 2-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 2-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 48 2
3. Aberdeen 2-0 20 —
4. Melba 0-1 12 5
5. Firth 1-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 8, Grangeville 6, New Plymouth 5, St. Maries 4, Marsing 4, Declo 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Oakley (1) 2-0 49 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 33 4
4. Butte County 1-1 14 3
5. Raft River 1-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 7, Genesee 5, Grace 2, Wilder 1, Murtaugh 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 2-0 48 2
3. Rockland 2-0 30 5
4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 21 —
5. Mullan 2-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 5, Garden Valley 2.