BLACKFOOT – It is that time. Schools are back in session in some parts of Idaho, in others it will be next week, but the first 2021 Idaho Media High School Football Poll has been released.
There are probably some surprises, but in other cases, it’s a forecast of what is about to happen as the media minds have gotten together and made their selections.
The season starts this weekend, with three games on the schedule, beginning with Lakeland vs. Preston, Century at Minico and Rocky Mountain vs. Highland.
The first two game take place on Friday, while the big game of the week will be Rocky Mountain and Highland squaring off in Holt Arena on Saturday evening as number two takes on number five in the 5A rankings at 6:30 p.m. It should be a great way to get the season started.
The top picks in each classification are 5A Rigby, 4A Skyline, 3A Sugar-Salem, 2A West Side, 1A Division 1 Oakley, and 1A Division 2 Carey.
The poll will be brought to you each week through the regular season.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. Rigby (5) 10-1 37
2. Rocky Mountain (2)9-0 36
3. Mountain View (1) 5-4 31
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 8-1 29
5. Highland 8-3 8
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. Skyline (7) 12-1 43
2. Bishop Kelly (3) 7-2 41
3. Sandpoint 5-5 21
4. Middleton 6-4 16
5. Pocatello 6-3 14
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Moscow 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 10-1 45
2. Homedale (2) 8-2 40
3. Weiser 5-5 20
4. South Fremont 8-3 13
5. Gooding 8-2 12
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 8, Marsh Valley 7, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. West Side (10) 11-0 50
2. Firth 8-4 31
3. North Fremont 8-1 29
4. Declo 8-3 16
5. Melba 6-2 14
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 5, Grangeville 4, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. Oakley (5) 11-1 44
2. Prairie (3) 7-1 38
3. Raft River (1) 9-2 31
4. Notus (1) 7-1 12
5. Lighthouse Christian 7-3 10
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts
1. Carey (6) 8-1 46
2. Dietrich (4) 11-0 35
3. Kendrick 6-2 24
4. Horseshoe Bend 6-4 17
5. Mullan 8-2 15
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.
Voters:
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman