BLACKFOOT – The first of the state boys’ basketball media polls has been released and there are probably very few surprises among the ranked teams in Idaho.
In 5A, the early season poll favors Lake City, who has posted a 6-0 record and received all of the available first place votes. Madison is the only east Idaho team that received votes or was ranked as they checked in with a fifth place tie.
In 4A, Middleton took down top honors with their 5-1 record. First place votes were split among four different teams — Middleton, Jerome, Preston and Hillcrest, so there will be a lot of jockeying for positions as the new year approaches. Preston was in a tie for second and Hillcrest was in a tie for fifth, while Shelley and Pocatello both received votes.
In 3A, there were no real big surprises as Marsh Valley, McCall-Donnelly and Fruitland all received first place votes and finished as the top three in the rankings in that order. Snake River finished in fourth and Teton received a vote.
In 2A, it was Ambrose who took top honors with their 8-0 record and all but one of the first place votes. The strength of the Nuclear Conference was shown as North Fremont, Ririe and Firth took positions four through six in the poll.
The 1A polls find Lapwai and Camas County as the two leaders, but there is a long way to go and these two unbeaten teams have their work cut out for them as the season progresses.
There are some holiday tournaments that will catch your eyes and provide some midweek entertainment for sports fans, as the East Idaho Holiday Tournament hosted by Skyline will have a lot of action and teams involved, with play at four different high schools in the area.
For those on the other side of the state, the Parma Tournament will also feature some midweek action and there will be a couple of teams from this area that will make the trip over to compete and hopefully pick up a win or two along the way.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lake City (6) 6-0 30
2. Owyhee 3-1 19
3. Mountain View 4-0 18
4. Eagle 4-1 14
t-5. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 3
t-5. Madison 5-3 3
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 2, Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Middleton (2) 5-1 19
t-2. Jerome (2) 8-1 18
t-2. Preston (1) 7-1 18
4. Bishop Kelly 5-1 13
5. Hillcrest (1) 5-2 10
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 8, Shelley 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Marsh Valley (4) 4-1 23
2. McCall-Donnelly (1) 5-1 22
3. Fruitland (1) 6-1 17
4. Snake River 5-2 14
5. Kimberly 5-2 10
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Homedale 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Ambrose (5) 8-0 28
2. Melba (1) 6-1 19
3. St. Maries 5-2 17
4. North Fremont 5-1 14
5. Ririe 7-2 6
Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Wendell 2, West Side 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (6) 5-0 30
2. Kamiah 5-0 19
3. Grace 6-2 16
4. Victory Charter 4-1 9
5. Prairie 6-1 6
Others receiving votes: Centennial Baptist 4, Liberty Charter 3, Lakeside 1, Troy 1, Genesis Prep 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Camas County (4) 7-0 27
2. Dietrich (2) 6-1 24
3. Watersprings 7-0 14
4. Rockland 5-1 11
5. Garden Valley 5-1 8
Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Sho-Ban 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Eric Moon, KIDK; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.