BLACKFOOT – There is no doubt that the Blackfoot Broncos American Legions team is young and fairly inexperienced. It will obviously take a little while for the team to work at integrating the talent that has been assembled by the coaching staff into a functioning and well-oiled team that will win more than they lose.
The nucleus is there and there are a lot of key components that will work themselves into the lineup on a regular basis.
This is another in a series of features that will introduce some of the new players into the Broncos’ family.
Today, let’s introduce Siler Serr, who comes to the Broncos after a solid year playing for the Snake River Panthers. Serr will be a senior this fall and has a pretty accomplished baseball background.
Serr was able to bolster the Snake River pitching staff and will likely be able to do the same with the Broncos. He also can play a number of positions, but is most comfortable in the infield.
This spring, Serr was able to switch between starter and reliever as a pitcher and that will help the Broncos as well, especially in the later part of the season when the games are coming fast and furious.
He can do the little things, like lay down a bunt and move runners over and hit a sacrifice fly to score a needed run. As he becomes more accustomed to what his role with the team will be, he will be a vary valuable piece of the pie as the team grows together as a complete unit.
Serr has been playing baseball for about 12 years in all, ever since he was five years of age.
His favorite subject in school is science, so he has a mind that will be well suited for the intricacies of baseball and he will help raise the baseball IQ of the Broncos.
Like all teenagers, he likes to eat and his favorite food is potatoes, especially baked potatoes, and that only makes sense as he often works with his dad who is employed by Wada Farms. Serr also works there in his spare time and during harvest.
He likes the challenge of moving to the Legion team and claims that he is adjusting to the speed of the game pretty well. He enjoys the challenge of competing with better players as it will only make him a better player as the season progresses.