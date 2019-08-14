BLACKFOOT – The day that he stepped onto the pitch at Blackfoot High School two years ago, you could tell that Frankie Garcia was something special. The tall, lanky, almost skinny youngster just had a way about him and the way that he could move up and down the field with speed and grace.
Garcia had a wonderful opening game and he blended in with a very good front line for the Broncos that included one of the best players in southeast Idaho in Cocque Velasquez.
Velasquez left after that year, graduating and moving on to more important things in life, like playing soccer on a much higher level.
Garcia scored three goals in that opening game and he hasn’t stopped putting the ball in the goal since then. He has gone on to be the mainstay in what should be a very good team at Blackfoot this year. The other players look up to him and follow his lead as they move up and down the field.
Their goal is the same as it has been every year that I have seen them play and that is to get to the state boys’ soccer championships. It is a disappointment when they don’t, but when you have the type of a program that the Blackfoot Broncos have, you always have the bar set high.
Frankie is as talented as a player can be, with a smooth, slick way of moving up and down the field and the ability to pass, dribble, and shoot with ease. He can use both feet and set up teammates with a pass so all they have to do is take the shot.
He will lead his team in scoring this year, as his combination of assists and goals will lead the team and maybe even the High Country Conference. He will have a big target on his back as every opponent will place their best defender on him in hopes of slowing down the Broncos’ offense.
With Garcia leading the way, the Broncos will have an abundance of speed this year, but make no mistake about it, this young man will be the key that starts the engine of the Bronco offense. He will be what makes it run and a lot will be riding on his shoulders, as it should. He is the real deal.
Not that Garcia won’t have a lot of help this fall, he will, but he will be what makes everything work and he will make the offense go.
The thing that makes Garcia so special is his ability to make the players around him better. He puts them in position to score and gets the ball to them at the right time and in the right place.
When he isn’t on the field, he is talking and working with the others to not only help them improve, but make them better as well. The whole team benefits from his presence on the field.
Frankie Garcia has made such a good impression around the soccer world in southeast Idaho, that every coach would like to have him be a part of the team.
Garcia has also been the kicker on the football team in the past and has a strong enough leg to reach the end zone on nearly every kickoff that he attempts. He has also kicked a field goal of over 60 yards in practice, but has never attempted one of that length in a game. It is not known if he will try and compete in two sports this fall and that will remain to be seen, but if he does, he becomes a major threat in both sports, soccer and football. He is that talented.
The best part of his game may be his ability to slip into open spots on the field, encouraging his teammates to get him the ball as he slips past the defense. Often times when he does this, it opens up areas for team mates to then get the ball back for an open shot.
Garcia is not just an offensive juggernaut, but with his skills and speed, he can lend a hand on defense to slow down an opponent who may be trying to take advantage of a fast break.