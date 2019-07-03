BLACKFOOT – There is a young man who is playing two sports, football and baseball, that I have been keeping an eye on for a couple of years now. Not only is he a good athlete, he is on the verge of being one of the best that Blackfoot has ever seen.
I think that he rates up there with the Josh Hills and the Colby Pearsons of Blackfoot’s world and maybe, just maybe, could surpass some of what they have accomplished if he can keep his focus and work at it.
Stryker Wood was a starter as a sophomore on the 2018 Blackfoot football team, and some, myself included, felt that he was the best player on the field. That is the best player on the field offense or defense, and yet he only played defense a year ago. Surely his role will be expanded for this coming fall.
When I first saw Stryker Wood, it was at a football camp when he was just an eighth-grader. I remember watching him catch the ball as a wide receiver and I thought that he had great hands, maybe as good as any I had seen in a lot of years, and that goes back a long time. He just didn’t seem to drop a ball. He caught anything that he could touch.
His football IQ was very high, especially for an eighth-grader. My opinion of him has not waned a bit and, if anything, I feel that he is better now than he was then.
That athletic IQ has carried over into baseball for the young man and he made the Blackfoot varsity this past spring as a sophomore and immediately moved into the starting lineup. He is versatile, has good speed, and can hit for a decent average. His hitting and base-running will only get better as time goes by, especially since he has such a good work ethic.
The best thing is that he isn’t limited to a single position on the field. He can play the outfield, a couple of the infield positions, and he can play behind the plate as a catcher and his athleticism only is enhanced when he plays catcher.
As he grows, as with most athletes, he will get bigger and stronger and better.
Now that I have heaped praise on Stryker, the rest will be up to him. Will he continue to work hard and improve or will he rest on his laurels and be satisfied that he is the best young athlete and wait on others to catch up to him? My guess is that he gets better and improves in every sport he tries.
It is probably a good thing for everyone else around him that he intends to stick with just football and baseball for now. Basketball players rest easy, he isn’t coming after your spots there or he might just take them away.