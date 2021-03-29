BOISE – For the second straight game in the Bucks Bags baseball tournament, the Blackfoot Broncos have tasted defeat and it hasn’t been a taste to their liking.
On Friday afternoon, it was a combination of a couple of things that led to the loss, one of which was allowing the Middleton Vikings to come from behind to pick up the win, a tactic that the Broncos have used in several of their games this season. In fact, all three of the Broncos’ wins have come with the Broncos trailing in the game, only to rally in the late stages for the win.
This time around, the tables were turned on the Broncos when the Vikings rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, and then scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to post the win.
The Broncos started this game much the same way as they had their previous couple of contests in Boise, by giving up the lead in the opening frame of the contest.
Middleton got things going in the bottom half of the first inning, when Zach Walsh singled on a two-ball count, scoring a pair of runs and before the Vikings were through, they held a quick 3-0 lead over Blackfoot.
It was the top of the third inning before the Broncos were able to get things going in their direction. The Broncos would strike for a pair of runs, cutting the lead down to a single score at 3-2 in favor of Middleton.
It would be the sixth inning before the Broncos would be able to draw even with Middleton, scoring a run to knot things up at 3-3.
Both teams would be held scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings as the two teams headed into extra innings still knotted at 3.
In the top of the ninth, the Broncos would scratch a couple of runs across the plate to take a 5-3 lead, but Middleton came back in the bottom half of the inning to tie things up once again, this time at 5-5.
The Broncos couldn’t capitalize in the top of the 10th inning bringing the Vikings to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with a chance to win the game.
With a runner on base, Middleton’s Mason Petrowske doubled on a 1-0 count scoring the runner and getting the Vikings the walk-off win over Blackfoot.
Blackfoot’s Michael Edwards took the loss, tossing one inning and giving up a run on a hit with a strikeout and a walk.
Jake Vickhammer earned the win for Middleton. The fireballer allowed no hits and no runs over two-thirds of an inning. Vickhammer had a walk and a strikeout in his brief stint on the mound.
BLACKFOOT 002 001 002 0 — 5 9 4
MIDDLETON 300 000 002 1 — 6 9 1
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 4 1 0 1 0 0
Luke Moore 4 0 1 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 0 1 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stryker Wood 3 1 0 0 2 0
Michael Edwards 2 0 0 0 1 1
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 1 0 1
Ryan Reynolds 5 1 1 1 0 1
Candon Dahle 2 1 1 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 2 0 2 0 0 0
Carter Layton 4 1 2 2 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 4 0 1 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley — — — — — -
Totals 35 5 9 5 3 6
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle
3B: Carter Layton
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Jaxon Grimmett, Carter Layton 4, Avian Martinez 2, Luke Moore, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance
RBI: Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 2, Ryan Reynolds, Benjamin Wilson
HBP: Eli Hayes, Luke Moore, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (35.71%)
Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett, Carter Layton 2, Ryan Reynolds 4, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 3
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Tyler Vance 4
Middleton
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hayden Gibbs 4 2 1 0 0 0
Robert Orloski 5 2 2 1 0 1
Brett Armitage 4 1 0 0 0 0
Zach Walsh 4 0 2 3 1 0
Caden Recia 5 0 0 0 0 1
Patrick Burch 5 0 2 1 0 1
Jake Vickhammer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Dallin Leavitt 1 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Matindale 3 1 1 0 2 0
Mason Petrowske 5 0 1 1 0 0
Totals 39 6 9 6 3 4
Batting 2B: Mason Petrowske
3B: Hayden Gibbs
TB: Hayden Gibbs 3, Luke Matindale, Robert Orloski 2, Zach Walsh 2, Mason Petrowske 2, Patrick Burch 2
RBI: Robert Orloski, Zach Walsh 3, Mason Petrowske, Patrick Burch
ROE: Hayden Gibbs, Caden Recia, Robert Orloski, Dallin Leavitt
FC: Jake Vickhammer
HBP: Hayden Gibbs, Brett Armitage, Jake Vickhammer
SB: Hayden Gibbs
CS: Zach Walsh, Dallin Leavitt
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (31.11%)
Hayden Gibbs, Brett Armitage, Luke Matindale 4, Robert Orloski, Zach Walsh 2, Mason Petrowske 3, Patrick Burch 2
Team LOB: 10Fielding E: Dallin Leavitt
DP: Robert Orloski, Patrick Burch
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 4.0 76 .645 5 3 2 2 1 0
Avian Martinez 4.1 72 .597 3 2 1 1 1 0
Michael Edwards 1.0 21 .571 1 1 1 1 1 0
Totals 9.1 169 .615 9 6 4 4 3 0
Pitching L: Michael Edwards
HBP: Ryan Steidley 3
WP: Michael Edwards, Avian Martinez 2
Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 21-12, Avian Martinez 72-43, Ryan Steidley 76-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 0-2, Avian Martinez 2-8, Ryan Steidley 4-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 1-5, Avian Martinez 5-18, Ryan Steidley 12-22
Middleton
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hayden Gibbs 5.2 81 .556 5 3 3 3 1 0
Dallin Leavitt 3.2 59 .610 4 2 2 2 1 0
Jake Vickhammer 0.2 16 .500 0 0 0 1 1 0
Totals 10.0 156 .571 9 5 5 6 3 0
Pitching W: Jake Vickhammer
HBP: Hayden Gibbs, Dallin Leavitt 3
BK: Dallin Leavitt 2
Pitches-Strikes: Hayden Gibbs 81-45, Jake Vickhammer 16-8, Dallin Leavitt 59-36
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hayden Gibbs 5-7, Jake Vickhammer 0-1, Dallin Leavitt 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hayden Gibbs 10-22, Jake Vickhammer 1-3, Dallin Leavitt 10-17
Stats provided by Game Changer