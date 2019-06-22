BLACKFOOT – Mike Gardner has been playing baseball since he was nine years old. This summer, he has made his way onto the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team and is making the most of his chance with timely and daily contributions.
Gardner has been one of the three most stable outfielders on the team, joining centerfielder Stryker Wood and leftfielder Payton Brooks in the lineup on an almost daily basis. When you throw in Juan Pimentel, the Broncos have four solid outfielders which eases the pressure on coach Liam Pope when he makes out the lineup and has to use Brooks as a pitcher or Wood as a catcher. The others are almost interchangeable.
“This season has been great so far,” Gardner said. “We are coming together as a team and we seem to be bonding pretty well. We just need to get a few more wins.”
The wins seem to be coming a bit more frequently for the Broncos of late as evidenced by Saturday’s doubleheader against a team that the Broncos love to beat, Pocatello. They split the two games, but had a chance in the the game that they lost if they had been able to play a bit cleaner defense.
The outfield has developed into one of the best things the Broncos do on a day in, day out basis.
“We are a pretty tight group of players in the outfield and it doesn’t matter who plays in which position,” Gardner said. “We can all play and we can all throw the ball well and we all know where the ball needs to go. We communicate well in the outfield and we have really come together well.”
Offensively, Gardner has added another dimension to the team. His timely hits and consistent plate appearances have him leading off at times and batting anywhere in the lineup from first through fifth and he is producing nearly every game for the Broncos.
“My hitting is coming around pretty well,” Gardner said. “I am pretty comfortable batting anywhere that coach wants me and I am adjusting to what he expects in certain situations. I don’t have a lot of power, but when I hit the gaps, I can easily have a double or triple.”
As with any athletic contest, confidence goes a long way in determining the success that an athlete has. In the past couple of weeks, Gardner has been playing with tremendous confidence and it is showing on the field. His defense, which has always been strong, has taken a step forward and he is making very good plays look routine. He doesn’t take anything for granted and his hustle has enabled him to make some plays that others may not even attempt.
He has become a valued addition to this Bronco team who lost quite a few seniors from the high school team when the transition was made to the Legion team.
“I think that this team is maturing and getting better with each practice and game,” Gardner said. “If we can continue on this trend, there is no reason why we can’t compete well when we get to the district tournament. Hopefully we can make it to the state tournament this year and make some noise when we get there. That would be pretty cool.”
It would be “cool” to see the Broncos get back to the state tournament after a several-year absence. To make some noise, as Gardner said, would only be icing on the cake for the Broncos.