BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos found out that there is basketball outside of the High Country Conference on Friday afternoon. Not only basketball, but very good basketball as the Minico Spartans met up with the Broncos in a loser-out game at the 4A state tournament and matched everything that the Broncos had planned for them and then some.
The Broncos may have learned a few things along the way as well.
First of all, there is an old adage that if you live by the three, you may just die by the three.
Blackfoot fired up 13 three-point shots during the game with Minico, but only made two of those shots for a paltry 15.4 percent, which contributed to their overall shooting percentage of 25 percent for the game. You just can’t win many games when you shoot that kind of a percentage.
In addition, they found out that not only do other conferences have good basketball, but that they also can play very good defense in those conferences. It should have been an indication when Preston was one of the favorites to win the 4A state title and Minico finished second to the Indians during the season. That should have been a great indicator that the Broncos would need their best game to come away with a win.
The other thing is the defense and the Broncos learned the hard way that you can’t always get away with a physical kind of defense, especially not adapting to the way the referees are calling the game.
Three Broncos and important players at that in Reece Robinson, Brayden Wright, and Isaiah Thomas all left the game early and of that trio, only Robinson was able to play as many as 25 minutes of the 32-minute game. Thomas only played 17 minutes and defensive specialist Wright only notched 15 minutes.
The game was physical throughout and Minico lost a player of its own when Dillon Ball committed his fifth foul after playing only 15 minutes in the game and there were others on the floor at the end with four fouls and were still playing.
It was the shooting percentage that really was the culprit in the Broncos’ 53-44 loss.
Minico shot five of 13 from downtown for 38 percent from beyond the arc and were 12 of 30 from the field overall for just over 40 percent and the difference in three-point shots made was exactly nine points, the same figure that the Broncos lost the game by.
The Broncos were definitely behind the eight ball so to speak, as two of the players they were counting on for support off the bench, Craig Young and Melvin Arroyo, were lost to injuries with several weeks remaining in the season and the added depth would have helped, especially in this game.
The Broncos were slow at the start, only scoring four points in the opening quarter, and falling behind by a score of 10-4 when the buzzer sounded ending the opening stanza.
They were able to match the 11 points that Minico put on the board in the second period and the Broncos were behind by six at the half with the scoreboard showing Minico ahead 21-15 after the first 16 minutes of play.
The Broncos just weren’t playing Blackfoot basketball and things didn’t get much better when Minico hit its first three shots of the third quarter to extend the lead out to 32-17, hurting the chances for a comeback by the Broncos.
By the time the third quarter ended, the Broncos trailed Minico 35-26 and the two teams were ready to head into the final eight minutes of the game.
It didn’t help matters any when Thomas not only committed a foul early in the fourth, but also picked up a technical when called for a flagrant foul and Minico was able to convert at the line and with the possession of the ball, had complete control of the contest.
It appeared that only Jett Shelley and Carter Layton showed up with their best games as Shelley led the team with 17 points, including nine for nine from the free throw line, and Layton added seven rebounds to his 11 points total, with four of those rebounds coming at the offensive end of the floor.
The Broncos ended the season with a 12-14 record.
MINICO 53, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot 4 11 11 18 44
Minico 10 11 14 18 53
Blackfoot (44) Reece Robinson 7, Jett Shelley 17, Isaiah Thomas 3, Camdon Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 11.
Minico (53) Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 8, Dillon Ball 2, Kasen Carpenter 18, Rylan Chandler 16, Phillip Boettcher 7.