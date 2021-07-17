RUPERT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team had a chance to do something that they haven’t done all season long, win a third consecutive game. Playing in Minico, the Storm had a different idea for the way the game should end.
Trailing 12-9 as the Storm came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, they were able to score four runs, including a bomb of a home run off the bat of Sayer, and then scratched out a walk-off single by Fletcher to earn a split of the doubleheader and deny Blackfoot its sweep and a third straight win by a final of 13-12.
Miller had a pair of long balls on the game and Sayer added another, giving Minico three dingers in the contest.
With the first game of the double dip already in their back pocket, the Broncos set out to gain the sweep over Minico and the way the game started, they had a good leg up on doing just that. They opened the contest with a three spot in the top of the opening stanza and when they added eight more runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Broncos held an 11-2 lead.
The Storm had different ideas and when they came up in the bottom of the fifth, they would add a six-run inning to their offense and continued to hammer the ball as part of a 16-hit attack.
Minico scored six in the fifth inning, added another run in the sixth inning and then culminated things with a four spot in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win 13-12.
Blackfoot sent out Cason Fisher to the mound to open the game and he responded with a solid enough outing. The youngster pitched four innings, giving up only three hits and two runs in his stint on the mound. He did have three walks and a strikeout and left the game holding an 11-2 lead.
Relieved by Avian Martinez and then Chase Cannon, the Broncos just couldn’t hold the lead for Chase Cannon.
Martinez gave up six runs in his one inning of work and then Cannon was rudely greeted by the Storm in the sixth and seventh innings, lasting only an inning and a third.
For Minico, they sent out pitcher Jayden McKenzie and while he surrendered 10 runs on six hits, only two of the runs were earned. McKenzie did strike out six Broncos but also had four walks in the contest.
Chandler would earn the win for Minico in relief of McKenzie, who deserved a better fate than what he got for his work on the mound.
Hitting-wise, the Broncos totaled nine hits in the game, with Mehki Sandoval and Jaxon Holmes each getting a pair of hits in the game. Holmes also had a pair of runs batted in to lead the team in that category, while Boston Ross and Ryan Steidley each scored a pair of runs for the Broncos.
The Storm was led by the heroics of two home runs off the bat of Miller and another by Sayer. Fletcher and Sayer would each collect three hits in the game of the 16 total hits by Minico. Chandler, Ostergout, Miller and Wilson all contributed two hits to the offense for Minico.
With the loss, Blackfoot drops to 7-18 on the year with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Upper Valley (Madison).
Then it will be on to the state tournament for the Broncos.
BLACKFOOT 300 080 1 — 12 9 3
MINICO 001 161 4 — 13 16 6
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 0 0
Ben Wilson 0 0 0 1 1 0
Chase Cannon 5 1 1 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 2 1 0 1 1 0
Boston Ross 2 2 1 1 0 0
Ryan Steidley 5 2 1 1 0 2
Mehki Sandoval 3 1 2 1 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 5 1 2 2 0 0
Cason Fisher 3 1 0 0 1 1
Avian Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ashton Mercado 2 1 0 0 2 2
Cooper Kniffin 4 1 1 1 0 1
Totals 35 12 9 8 5 6
Batting 2B: Boston Ross
TB: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
RBI: Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
ROE: Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley
FC: Cason Fisher, Boston Ross
HBP: Cason Fisher, Mehki Sandoval, Ben Wilson
GIDP: Cooper Kniffin
TotalsTeam QAB: 23 (53.49%)
Chase Cannon 3, Cason Fisher 3, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes 2, Cooper Kniffin 2, Ashton Mercado 3, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Cason Fisher, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross
DP: Jaxon Holmes, Ryan Steidley
Minico Storm
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Miller 4 2 2 3 1 0
Sayer 4 3 3 1 1 0
Chandler 3 1 2 1 1 0
Twiss 3 2 1 0 1 0
Salazar 4 1 0 0 0 1
Ostergout 5 0 2 2 0 0
Fletcher 4 2 3 2 0 1
Wilson 4 1 2 0 0 1
Pease 3 1 1 3 0 1
Jayden Mckenzie — — — — — -
Totals 34 13 16 12 4 4
Batting 2B: Pease, Chandler, Wilson
3B: Sayer
HR: Miller 2, Sayer
TB: Ostergout 2, Miller 8, Sayer 8, Pease 2, Chandler 3, Wilson 3, Fletcher 3, Twiss
RBI: Ostergout 2, Miller 3, Sayer, Pease 3, Chandler, Fletcher 2
SF: Chandler
ROE: Twiss
FC: Chandler
HBP: Salazar, Pease, Fletcher, Twiss
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (51.16%)
Salazar, Ostergout 2, Miller 4, Sayer 3, Pease 2, Chandler 4, Wilson 2, Fletcher 3, Twiss
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Ostergout 2, Miller, Pease
DP: Ostergout, Miller, Fletcher
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cason Fisher 4.0 46 .587 3 2 2 1 3 1
Avian Martinez 1.0 38 .553 5 6 6 0 1 1
Chase Cannon 1.2 48 .688 8 5 4 3 0 1
Totals 6.2 132 .614 16 13 12 4 4 3
Pitching L: Chase Cannon
HBP: Chase Cannon, Cason Fisher 2, Avian Martinez
BK: Cason Fisher
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 48-33, Cason Fisher 46-27, Avian Martinez 38-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-2, Cason Fisher 3-6, Avian Martinez 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 10-15, Cason Fisher 15-19, Avian Martinez 5-9
Minico Storm
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jayden Mckenzie 4.0 109 .596 6 10 2 6 4 0
Chandler 3.0 59 .542 3 2 1 0 1 0
Totals 7.0 168 .577 9 12 3 6 5 0
Pitching W: Chandler
HBP: Jayden Mckenzie, Chandler 2
WP: Jayden Mckenzie
BK: Jayden Mckenzie
Pitches-Strikes: Jayden Mckenzie 109-65, Chandler 59-32
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jayden Mckenzie 2-4, Chandler 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jayden Mckenzie 14-28, Chandler 8-15
Stats provided by Game Changer