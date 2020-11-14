ASHTON — It was a snowy, blustery night in Ashton Friday as North Fremont and Firth, two of the football heavyweights in the Nuclear Conference, squared off in one of two semifinals in the 2A playoffs on the Huskies’ home field.
Time had to be taken over and over to allow the snow plows to plow the field, at least the sidelines, end zones and the hash marks as the two teams slugged it out on the field.
These two teams, built from the defensive side of the field, did not disappoint with their effort and it was only fitting that the play that decided the contest came from a defensive gem by Firth linebacker Taedyn Jacobsen, when he snatched the ball out of mid-air and raced to the end zone some 87 yards away and then kicked the extra point to send the Cougars to the 2A finals next week with a 7-6 win.
Defense was at the forefront of the contest. It was several turnovers by the Firth defense that were the deciding factor in the game, that and the exemplary play of defensive end Athan Blonquist, whose name was called time and time again throughout the game. Blonquist, it seemed, was in on every play of the game defensively and he was simply a beast that had been released and the North Fremont Huskies simply had no answer for him when he was on the field.
The offense for Firth also did its job, being patient and not trying to force something that just wasn’t there on the evening. They did not deter from their game plan for the entirety of the game, and that is what was a key element to the win.
North Fremont was able to get on the scoreboard first, when in the second quarter, with about 6:44 left until halftime, Jordyn Lands took the ball on a 12-yard run into the end zone. The Huskies went for a two-point conversion, but were stopped short of the goal line and the North Fremont crew was ahead by the score of 6-0. Ironically, in the regular season finale between the same two teams, Firth took a 6-0 lead and eventually lost the game 22-6.
The two teams went to the intermission with the same score and went about their adjustments while the snow plows went to work on the field.
The second half was a combination of great defense, as both teams stopped the opponent on fourth down and took over on downs time and time again. There were very few punts, mainly because you couldn’t get good enough footing to return the ball and the punters were slipping all over the field trying to punt.
North Fremont finally got something going offensively, driving down inside of Firth’s 20 yard line. That is when Jacobsen’s defensive gem turned the tide for the Cougars.
The Huskies used a 55-yard pass play to get the ball down on the 15, first and 10. On the very next play, the ball came loose and since it didn’t touch the ground, the stadium announcer called the play an interception. It really doesn’t matter, the ball was in the air, Jacobsen snatched it out of the hands of an offensive player and it was off to the races.
Once Jacobsen broke the line of scrimmage, there wasn’t anyone in front of him and as he streaked down the sideline, with all of the Firth players on the bench screaming and cheering him on, he began to get an envoy of defensive players escorting him to the end zone, much to the chagrin of the North Fremont cheering section on the opposite side of the field.
Jacobsen would add the extra point, making the score 7-6, but there was still some nine and a half minutes remaining in the game.
On the very next play, Firth recovered a fumble and began the process of running the clock down. They only picked up a single first down, but they took nearly four minutes off the clock.
A short punt followed and on the first play after the punt, Alex Vasquez stepped in front of a pass and the Cougars were able to run some more clock, shortening the game even further.
The Cougar defense came up big one more time, as they were able to force the ball to be turned over on downs and the offense only had 2:23 left in the game and the Huskies only had one more timeout with which to stop the clock.
Following the final timeout being used by the Huskies, the Cougars simply let the down clock run down and took the five-yard penalty. On third down, they finally snapped the ball and Gage Vasquez took a knee and the remainder of the game clock wound down.
When the horn on the scoreboard finally blew, the Firth fans in attendance erupted as they were headed to the 2A championship game against Wesr Side, which edged Declo 7-0 in the other semifinal game.
“This was a great game between to very good football teams,” Firth coach Jordan Bartlett said. “I just hope that the game will be at Madison High School.
“We played as a total unit tonight, a complete team,” Jacobsen said. “The whole team was involved, didn’t matter how cold we got, didn’t matter who was making the plays, we played as one and we accomplished one of our biggest goals of the season with this win.”