BLACKFOOT – I have been writing about sports for a good portion of my adult life.
Whether it be a press release or a story about high school sports or horse racing or whatever, sports has been the focal point of most of my energy and efforts.
Over the years, I have dealt with reading a lot about sports as well, from drug issues to performance enhancing drugs, to people who were involved in point shaving scandals to officials who were on the take to the NFL and video taping or heaven forbid “Deflategate.”
The drug and steroid issue has even gotten into horse racing, my first love in the sporting world and it is an epidemic that affects everyone associated with whatever sport you may love.
The most recent topic to surface has been the sign stealing scandal that has engulfed Major League Baseball.
The Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series and have been given all of the accolades of doing so and the resulting pile of cash that rewards the players for their efforts.
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has been fired by the team, suspended for one year by the league, as has general manager Jeff Luhnow. In addition, Alex Cora, who served as the bench coach and was then hired as manager for the Boston Red Sox, has been implicated in the scheme to steal signs and he has also been fired by the Red Sox for his participation.
To date, there has been no action by Major League Baseball against Cora.
There is nothing that says these three individuals won’t be back in baseball a year from now. Their credentials speak for themselves, they did the job they were hired to do, they won games and they won the World Series.
My question is a much bigger one. How many players did they deprive of winning the coveted World Series and all the glory and grandeur that accompanies such a feat?
Pete Rose, some 30 years ago, received a lifetime ban from baseball, a suspension if you will, from holding a job in baseball, from inclusion in the Baseball Hall of Fame, from receiving any type of revenue from the game itself aside from a few paltry card signing parties or appearances at shopping malls and car lots and the like.
In 1919, during the famous “Black Sox Scandal” members of the Chicago White Sox were also banned from baseball for allegedly fixing the World Series. Even members of the team who were never proven to have had a hand in this were suspended for life and cast out of the game.
Recent events in the NBA have found that there have been referees who helped in point shaving by making calls that could have been imaginary, but did affect the betting lines and they did it for a few dollars. Those refs have been banned, but have they learned their lesson? My contention is that if placed in the same position again, they would likely do the same thing.
The New England Patriots of the NFL have been implicated in a number of situations where they have been accused of violating the rules of the game in order to win a contest or two.
Have they cleaned up their act and walked the straight and narrow since those times? I say not since there have been allegations since then, including the now famous “Deflategate’ where nothing was ever proven, but owner Robert Kraft paid a $1 million fine and quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for four games.
How about PEDs and their effect on the sporting world. Almost daily, it seems, some other athlete has been caught using something on the banned list and the list keeps growing. Obviously the penalties handed down so far have done little to deter players from using.
My suggestion to the commissioner of baseball is to send a stronger message and much stronger penalty down in this case.
Sure, you might say, they have been suspended and even if they lose the salary they would have made, it is only for a year and they would be eligible to come back to the game.
Why not really penalize them and do so in a manner that would really hurt them? Since the money has been paid out, and it was a substantial amount, nearly $450,000 per player for the winning team, some $250,000 per player on the losing teams for both the 2017 and 2018 World Series, why not make the guilty parties cough up the difference in the players’ pools out of their own pocket?
It would amount to nearly $8 million and that would sting a little bit,no matter how much they were paid to win.
It would also compensate those players who were deprived of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The money would be paid from the manager and general manager of the Houston Astros directly to the players on the team that finished second, in this case, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It would also mean that Alex Cora would be forced to cough up the same amount of money for the 2018 World Series.
You can never restore the glory that has tarnished America’s Pastime now, but that amount of money would send a signal that this type of behavior will never be tolerated in the future. It would also serve notice that the other professional sports leagues might be expected to do the same.
World championships used to be something that really meant something, to the players, the fans and the followers of the sports themselves.
At the very least, penalties such as these would at least make a person who is inclined to find a way to cheat the game pause and think about what they were about to embark on.