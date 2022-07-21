Attendance Drop Baseball

Baseball fans stand during the singing of the National Anthem before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. Major League Baseball teams head into the final months of the regular season struggling to fill the stands now, even without pandemic-related attendance restrictions.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blame it on lingering effects of the pandemic, resentment over the lockout or economic fears.

Major League Baseball is struggling to fill the stands at pre-COVID levels as the sport heads into the last 2 1/2 months of its first season since 2019 without capacity restrictions.

Tags

Recommended for you