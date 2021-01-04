DALLAS, Texas – It had seemed like a foregone conclusion that Kellen Moore was going to be the next head football coach at Boise State University. With Moore and Andy Avalos as the two primary contenders who interviewed very early in the hiring process, there were also some mitigating circumstances regarding the whole hiring process.
First of all, Moore was under contract to the Dallas Cowboys, who gave him the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator, a position he has become very proficient at, leading the league a year ago, and ranking 12th this year, despite losing dynamic quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury early in the season.
Obviously highly thought of by the Dallas franchise and their owner, Jerry Jones, you couldn’t really foresee that he would let Moore leave without a fight.
Well, the fight is now over, before it even began. Jones and the Cowboys took the matter into their own hands and have signed Moore to an extension with the Dallas franchise
One can only speculate on what was offered by Jones and Dallas to keep Kellen Moore in the fold with the Cowboys as opposed to what he might have made with Boise State.
Speculation surrounds the program in Boise as to what he might have hinted at as being a suitable contract to attract him in the first place. You can say all you want about the alma mater thing and where he set all of the phenomenal records that he set while quarterback at a high profile football program.
We all know that Harsin was earning in the neighborhood of $2 million per year on his current contract and that would have been, presumably the starting point for Moore in his discussions with Boise State.
Let’s do some speculation of our own. Say for instance, in his current contract with the Cowboys, he is making a mere $1 million per year or thereabouts and they truly want to keep him in Dallas for whatever reason. Would it be out of line to match or even better the offer he could have received from Boise State? Not at all.
My guess is that an offer was made by Boise State during his interview, if in fact he was the top choice by the University that he was their guy. Not an unreasonable assumption. They would have known going in what he was making and what they were willing to pay. My guess is that those numbers will be made soon, especially now, that Avalos is clearly the next in line to be hired by Boise State.
Disregard all that talk about bringing in a coach from a 1-AA program like Montana State or Joe Billy Bob from some unheard of college in the middle of Kansas with an NAIA resume. That isn’t going to happen in any way, shape or form.
If Avalos turns down Boise State, they will continue to look at a high profile program for their next head coach because that only makes sense. The whole thing now revolves around getting back to a New Year’s Day bowl game or into the College Football Playoffs. Nothing else will be good enough for those alumni and others who have a financial interest in the Boise State program.
Following is the story that was released late on Saturday night regarding Kellen Moore signing an extension with the Cowboys. It was written by Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports.com.
Saturday, January 2, 2021, 8:52 PM MST
Even with an open head coaching position at his alma mater Boise State, Kellen Moore is sticking with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys announced Saturday night that their offensive coordinator has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team:
From the statement:
“I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator,” Moore said in a statement Saturday night. “I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.”
Retaining Moore for the upcoming season and beyond is a clear win for Dallas, which ranks 12th in total offense this season despite the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Boise State had serious interest in Kellen Moore
Per Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Moore was expected to be at the top of Boise State’s list of candidates to interview for its vacant head coaching job.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin left the program last month for Auburn’s head coaching job. Moore was a natural fit to replace him given his history in Boise. The 32-year-old remains the winningest starting quarterback in FBS history with a record of 50-3 under Chris Petersen, and has already established himself as an exciting name on the coaching market thanks to his tenure in Dallas.
Cowboys have looked like a different offense with Kellen Moore
After a playing career that ended in Dallas, Moore joined the Cowboys coaching staff as quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator a year later.
In Jason Garrett’s final year as Cowboys head coach, the team led the NFL in total offense while Prescott posted the best year of his career. Moore’s play-calling was widely credited as a reason for the transformation.
Mike McCarthy retained Moore as offensive coordinator after replacing Garrett as head coach, and the results have been encouraging. Despite missing Prescott and playing with a defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed, the Cowboys remain in position to steal a playoff spot this weekend with a win and Washington loss.
The Dallas offense has averaged 36.0 points per game in its last three games with Andy Dalton under center, and there should be plenty of excitement should Moore and Prescott get a chance to collaborate again next season.