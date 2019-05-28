BLACKFOOT – All of last year, Blackfoot High School’s Morgan Carson played second fiddle in prep rodeo to her best friend, teammate, and main competitor Isabel Hyde.
This year, Carson is the District 4 champion in barrel racing, while Hyde had to settle for second place.
“Isabel and I are best friend and we are the fiercest of competitors,” Carson said. “I started to turn things around at the state finals a year ago, and had a pretty good national finals, but it is so tough and everything comes down to the littlest thing.”
This year may have come as a bit of surprise for Carson as the Blackfoot junior started with just the barrels and poles as her two events in the district rodeos. She has only been competing in rodeo for just over two years and has already claimed a buckle, symbolic of a championship.
“I remember that I was so excited to make it to nationals a year ago,” Carson said. “I also know that we have a lot of talented barrel racers in Idaho and all I have to do to miss the trip to nationals this year is make one mistake and it could all be over.”
Carson and Hyde, while the best of friends, also work extra hard to beat the other one. When questioned about who was the better cowgirl, the answer came back that it depends on the day.
“We are so close, when one of us isn’t going to win, we root extra hard for the other one.” Carson said. “Isabel has good horses and she rides really well, so if I am not going to win, I want her to win. We spend so much time together and we practice and ride at her place out in Wapello, it just has to be her or me or the other way around.”
While the district championship may have come as a surprise to Carson, she did accumulate a total of 74 points to win the title. That just barely edged out her best friend who accumulated 67 points. There were 12 performances that awarded points through the six weeks of the District 4 rodeos.
Statewide, there are nine districts this season that will all send up to six entrants in each of the 10 events, plus cow cutting and reined horse events along with two shooting events.
With a pair of tough cowgirls like Morgan Carson and Isabel Hyde, Blackfoot and the District 4 rodeo should be very well represented at the state rodeo which gets underway June 9 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.