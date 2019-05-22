THOMAS – You can tell when you talk to sophomore Morgan Sensenbach of Snake River High School that she doesn’t really know whether to act demure or smile and be a bit more brash.
She sometimes acts almost shyly around people she doesn’t know well and that is okay, it is part of growing up.
What Sensenbach doesn’t yet realize is that she is a very talented athlete that has been living in the shadow of others and when she comes out into the sunlight, she will be a fantastic athlete that won’t need to remain in the shadow of others’ accomplishments.
She has started to become more comfortable in her own skin and that transformation began during the District 5 track and field championships. She burst onto the scene with wins in both the 400 meter run and the 800 meter run and qualified in both events to the state meet.
She still wasn’t quite sure that she belonged on that big stage.
She has the build of a very good middle distance runner and if she can ever get all of the parts of her body working in sync with her mind, she will be a standout.
Part of the hard work and pep talks from her coach, Mike Kirkham, began to bear fruit at the state 3A championships in Boise last week.
She developed a plan and stuck to it in the 800 meter run and she jumped up and finished fifth to earn a medal. She had been ranked no better than seventh in the state going into the meet, but showed grit and determination in her run and surpassed her own expectations.
“I have thought about where my running can take me,” Sensenbach said. “I look at the record boards and wonder if I could ever reach those lofty goals.”
Following the state meet, Kirkham commented, “Morgan will go as far as she will let herself go. She has the talent, she is working on her stride and endurance and is getting much better. The difference from where she was in cross country and where she is now is night and day. How far will she go? As far as she wants.”
Sensenbach has what it takes and has agreed to become a member of the Snake River 300 mile club this summer. Her confidence is growing with each and every competition she enters, so by fall, she will likely be one of the leaders of the Snake River cross country team and potentially a state champion. Work and dedication will carry her to that point and she is developing the confidence to help her along the way.