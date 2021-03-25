BLACKFOOT – It is spring break for most of Bingham County, but Mother Nature has not been cooperating with the sports schedules.
With a spring weather pattern that has been rolling through the area, softball and baseball games have been left in the puddles that encompass many of the venues in the area.
Rain and snow has fallen in the area on Monday, Tuesday and again on Wednesday, causing cancellations and postponements around the area.
Snake River was the first set of games to be postponed indefinitely as their baseball field was in no condition to be played upon and games with Teton on Tuesday, and Soda Springs on Thursday, were postponed to a date to be named later.
The softball game on Tuesday between Snake River and Teton was played, although footing was dicey in the outield.
At Firth, a softball game and baseball game between the Cougars and the Diggers of Sugar-Salem were postponed as well, with the school citing field conditions as the culprit. This early in the season, the field can only hold so much moisture and the snow that fell during the week, was just a bit too much for the turf to hold.
The track meet scheduled for Thursday at Firth High School has been pushed back to Friday, with field events starting at 1 p.m. and and track events getting underway at 2 p.m.
The games that have Blackfoot travelling to the Treasure Valley for the Buck’s Bag Baseball Tournament. There has been no word of any cancellations in the Treasure Valley, so hopefully those games will go as scheduled and results will be reported in a timely manner.
With the weather scheduled to clear up on Thursday night, all games and track meets scheduled for Friday and Saturday are going to go as scheduled unless reported otherwise.
Friday will see the Firth Track Meet going on schedule with 14 teams attending and participating.
Saturday will bring a full slate of both softball and baseball games.
Firth and Snake River softball will kick off with two of the better pitchers in the county squaring off as Lindsie Larsen of Snake River will face off with Megan Jolley of Firth. That game is scheduled to begin at noon.
Baseball will get started at noon as well as Firth and Snake River will take each other on. Both teams have had their share of postponements this season so both teams will be wanting to get this game played.
Blackfoot is scheduled to play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Buck’s Bags Tournament and results will be posted as they become available.