BLACKFOOT – The Mountain Rivers Conference has released its all-conference soccer teams for both boys and girls, and the Firth Cougars have some highly recognized names on the list, including the offensive player of the year, Aria Dimick. The senior earned honors from her stellar play and the Cougars were able to make some noise in the conference standings.
The Lady Cougars were also represented on the first team by goal keeper Daisy Backlund.
The second team representatives were Bridget Leslie, Ayesha Jolley, and Kylie Cox.
On honorable mention were Yulissa Rodriguez, Kirdy Jolley, and Presley Messick
For the boys, Gusavo Carranza was named to the first team.
On the second team, Firth placed Tanner Thayne and Adler Smith.
On honorable mention, Firth was represented by Weston Prestwich, Francisco Ramos and Brigham Esplin.
The complete teams follow:
3A District/Mountain Rivers Conference Girls' All Conference Team
Player of the Year: Grace Zogg, Teton
Offensive Player of the Year: Aria Dimick, Firth
Defensive Player of the Year: Isabelle Tuttle, Sugar-Salem
First Team:
Goal Keeper, Daisy Backlund, Firth
Defense, Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem
Sienna Stevens, Teton
Devon Foss, Teton
Midfield, Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem
Dakota Weekes, Sugar-Salem
Kaya Richardson, Teton
Forward, Kinley Brown, Teton
Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem
Ava Rydalch, Sugar-Salem
Allie Christensen, Sugar-Salem
Second Team:
Goal Keeper, Brylee Weeks, Sugar-Salem
Defense, Addi Christensen, Sugar-Salem
Corrine Flaig, Sugar-Salem
Bridget Leslie, Firth
Ayesha Jolley, Firth
Bradyn Rigby, South Fremont
Midfield, Lizzy Huber, South Fremont
Elizabeth Murri, South Fremont
Kylie Cox, Firth
Larissa Perez, South Fremont
Forward, Alison Murri, South Fremont
Honorable Mention: Niclole Lusk, South Fremont, Karlie Fullmer, South Fremont, Presley Messick Firth, Yulissa Rodriguez, Firth, Kirdy Jolley, Firth, Alecia Lopez, Sugar-Salem
District 6/Mountain Rivers Conference Boys' All Conference Team
First Team:
Player of the Year, Ricardo Contreras, Sugar-Salem
Offensive Player of the Year, Kyle Brunson, Sugar-Salem
Defensive Player of the Year, Charlie Comfort, Teton
First Team:
Goal Keeper, Broc Esplin, Sugar-Salem, Caleb Bair, Teton
Forwards, Bryan Velazquez, Teton
Anthony Castro, Teton
Devin Petterson, Sugar-Salem
Gustavo Carranza, Firth
Midfield, Jon Berdal, Teton
Mason Kinghorn, Sugar-Salem
Defenders, Landon Brigham, Sugar-Salem
Thaxton Clark, South Fremont
Jeremy Martinez, Teton
Second Team:
Goal Keeper, Angel Castro, South Fremont, Sawyer Mitchel, Teton
Defense, Fisher Daniels, Sugar-Salem, David Benitez, South Fremont, Tanner Thayne, Firth
Midfield, Sully Hathaway, South Fremont, Cort Stoddard, Sugar-Salem, Andy Zamora, Teton, Adler Smith, Firth
Forward, Rayle Juarez, Teton, Eddie Tafoya, Sugar-Salem, Ulisses Montoya Teton
Honorable Mention, Sione Taverez, South Fremont, Josue Lopez, South Fremont, Jacob Llewellyn, Sugar-Salem, Gordon Petterson, Sugar-Salem, Weston Prestwich, Firth, Francisco Ramos, Firth, Brigham Esplin Firth, Link Bustamante, Teton, Jacob Vestel, Teton