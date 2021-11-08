BLACKFOOT – The Mountain Rivers Conference has released its all-conference soccer teams for both boys and girls, and the Firth Cougars have some highly recognized names on the list, including the offensive player of the year, Aria Dimick. The senior earned honors from her stellar play and the Cougars were able to make some noise in the conference standings.

The Lady Cougars were also represented on the first team by goal keeper Daisy Backlund.

The second team representatives were Bridget Leslie, Ayesha Jolley, and Kylie Cox.

On honorable mention were Yulissa Rodriguez, Kirdy Jolley, and Presley Messick

For the boys, Gusavo Carranza was named to the first team.

On the second team, Firth placed Tanner Thayne and Adler Smith.

On honorable mention, Firth was represented by Weston Prestwich, Francisco Ramos and Brigham Esplin.

The complete teams follow:

3A District/Mountain Rivers Conference Girls' All Conference Team

Player of the Year: Grace Zogg, Teton

Offensive Player of the Year: Aria Dimick, Firth

Defensive Player of the Year: Isabelle Tuttle, Sugar-Salem

First Team:

Goal Keeper, Daisy Backlund, Firth

Defense, Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem

Sienna Stevens, Teton

Devon Foss, Teton

Midfield, Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem

Dakota Weekes, Sugar-Salem

Kaya Richardson, Teton

Forward, Kinley Brown, Teton

Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem

Ava Rydalch, Sugar-Salem

Allie Christensen, Sugar-Salem

Second Team:

Goal Keeper, Brylee Weeks, Sugar-Salem

Defense, Addi Christensen, Sugar-Salem

Corrine Flaig, Sugar-Salem

Bridget Leslie, Firth

Ayesha Jolley, Firth

Bradyn Rigby, South Fremont

Midfield, Lizzy Huber, South Fremont

Elizabeth Murri, South Fremont

Kylie Cox, Firth

Larissa Perez, South Fremont

Forward, Alison Murri, South Fremont

Honorable Mention: Niclole Lusk, South Fremont, Karlie Fullmer, South Fremont, Presley Messick Firth, Yulissa Rodriguez, Firth, Kirdy Jolley, Firth, Alecia Lopez, Sugar-Salem

District 6/Mountain Rivers Conference Boys' All Conference Team

First Team:

Player of the Year, Ricardo Contreras, Sugar-Salem

Offensive Player of the Year, Kyle Brunson, Sugar-Salem

Defensive Player of the Year, Charlie Comfort, Teton

First Team:

Goal Keeper, Broc Esplin, Sugar-Salem, Caleb Bair, Teton

Forwards, Bryan Velazquez, Teton

Anthony Castro, Teton

Devin Petterson, Sugar-Salem

Gustavo Carranza, Firth

Midfield, Jon Berdal, Teton

Mason Kinghorn, Sugar-Salem

Defenders, Landon Brigham, Sugar-Salem

Thaxton Clark, South Fremont

Jeremy Martinez, Teton

Second Team:

Goal Keeper, Angel Castro, South Fremont, Sawyer Mitchel, Teton

Defense, Fisher Daniels, Sugar-Salem, David Benitez, South Fremont, Tanner Thayne, Firth

Midfield, Sully Hathaway, South Fremont, Cort Stoddard, Sugar-Salem, Andy Zamora, Teton, Adler Smith, Firth

Forward, Rayle Juarez, Teton, Eddie Tafoya, Sugar-Salem, Ulisses Montoya Teton

Honorable Mention, Sione Taverez, South Fremont, Josue Lopez, South Fremont, Jacob Llewellyn, Sugar-Salem, Gordon Petterson, Sugar-Salem, Weston Prestwich, Firth, Francisco Ramos, Firth, Brigham Esplin Firth, Link Bustamante, Teton, Jacob Vestel, Teton

