FIRTH – The Mountain Rivers Conference, which this year fielded teams from Sugar-Salem, Teton and Firth, has announced its all-conference boys' soccer team for 2020.
This year, unfortunately, South Fremont did not field a boys' soccer team and hopes are that they will be able to continue their rich tradition of a competitive soccer program in 2021.
The all-star team showcases the talents of the soccer players from Sugar-Salem, Teton and Firth.
The season culminated with the Sugar-Salem Diggers winning the consolation championships in the state 3A boys' championships.
MOUNTAIN RIVERS CONFERENCE BOYS' SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Will Parker (Sr, Sugar-Salem)
Landon Bingham (Jr, Sugar-Salem)
Divani Quiroz (Teton)
Charley Comfort (Teton)
Austin Smith (Sr, Firth)
Midfielders
Porter Hibbert (Sr, Sugar-Salem)
Kyle Brunson (Jr, Sugar-Salem)
Bryan Velazquez (Teton)
Yahir Hernandez (Teton)
Anthony Castro (Teton)
Adler Smith (Fr, Firth)
Forwards
Mason Kinghorn (So, Sugar-Salem)
Lucas Stock (Teton)
Alan Castro (Teton)
2nd Team
Goal Keeper
Carson Jenkins (Sr, Firth)
Defenders
Jacob Llewellyn (So, Sugar-Salem)
Jose Velazquez (Teton)
Jeremy Martinez (Teton)
John Berdal (Teton)
Weston Prestwich (Jr, Firth)
Midfielders
Cort Stoddard (So, Sugar-Salem)
Andy Zamora (Teton)
Adrian Morillon (Teton)
Brigham Esplin (Jr, Firth)
Forwards
Devin Petterson (So, Sugar-Salem)
Jason Velazquez (Teton)
Henry Henderson (Teton)
Alan Jasso (So, Firth)
Honorable Mention
Eddie Tafoya (Jr, Sugar-Salem),
Fisher Daniels (Fr, Sugar-Salem),
Gabe Gerdes (Fr, Sugar-Salem),
Cody Parkinson (Fr, Sugar-Salem),
John Rhoton (Fr, Sugar-Salem),
Eli Hyde (Fr, Firth),
Russel Fransen (Sr, Firth),
Tanner Thayne (Jr, Firth)