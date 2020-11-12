FIRTH – The Mountain Rivers Conference, which this year fielded teams from Sugar-Salem, Teton and Firth, has announced its all-conference boys' soccer team for 2020.

This year, unfortunately, South Fremont did not field a boys' soccer team and hopes are that they will be able to continue their rich tradition of a competitive soccer program in 2021.

The all-star team showcases the talents of the soccer players from Sugar-Salem, Teton and Firth.

The season culminated with the Sugar-Salem Diggers winning the consolation championships in the state 3A boys' championships.

MOUNTAIN RIVERS CONFERENCE BOYS' SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Will Parker (Sr, Sugar-Salem)

Landon Bingham (Jr, Sugar-Salem)

Divani Quiroz (Teton)

Charley Comfort (Teton)

Austin Smith (Sr, Firth)

Midfielders

Porter Hibbert (Sr, Sugar-Salem)

Kyle Brunson (Jr, Sugar-Salem)

Bryan Velazquez (Teton)

Yahir Hernandez (Teton)

Anthony Castro (Teton)

Adler Smith (Fr, Firth)

Forwards

Mason Kinghorn (So, Sugar-Salem)

Lucas Stock (Teton)

Alan Castro (Teton)

2nd Team

Goal Keeper

Carson Jenkins (Sr, Firth)

Defenders

Jacob Llewellyn (So, Sugar-Salem)

Jose Velazquez (Teton)

Jeremy Martinez (Teton)

John Berdal (Teton)

Weston Prestwich (Jr, Firth)

Midfielders

Cort Stoddard (So, Sugar-Salem)

Andy Zamora (Teton)

Adrian Morillon (Teton)

Brigham Esplin (Jr, Firth)

Forwards

Devin Petterson (So, Sugar-Salem)

Jason Velazquez (Teton)

Henry Henderson (Teton)

Alan Jasso (So, Firth)

Honorable Mention

Eddie Tafoya (Jr, Sugar-Salem),

Fisher Daniels (Fr, Sugar-Salem),

Gabe Gerdes (Fr, Sugar-Salem),

Cody Parkinson (Fr, Sugar-Salem),

John Rhoton (Fr, Sugar-Salem),

Eli Hyde (Fr, Firth),

Russel Fransen (Sr, Firth),

Tanner Thayne (Jr, Firth)