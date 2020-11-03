BLACKFOOT – The Mountain Rivers Conference has announced its all-conference selections for 2020 and there were a number of Firth Lady Cougars who made the grade, and they have represented the Firth team in a very good manner.

The team is broken down by the most valuable player, the top offensive player, and the top defensive player, as well as the first team and second team.

Only one of the five Lady Cougars is a senior, so that bodes well for the future of the soccer program, which boasted a very young squad this year.

Most Valuable Player: Sunny Bennion, Sugar-Salem, senior

Offensive Most Valuable Player: Bobby Guffey, Teton, sophomore

Defensive Most Valuable Player: Maggie Graupner, Teton, senior

First Team

Goal Keeper: Sydney Jensen, Sugar-Salem, senior

Defense: Kennedy Chambers, Sugar-Salem, senior

Aria Dimick, Firth, junior

Piper Wilson, Teton, sophomore

Jenna Thueson, South Fremont, senior

Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem, sophomore

Midfield: Irlanda Lopez, Teton, sophomore

Mallory Tews, South Fremont, senior

Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem, sophomore

Forward: Kinley Brown, Teton, junior

Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem, sophomore

Second Team

Goal Keeper: Daisy Backlund, Firth, junior

Defense: Mia Wanstrom, Firth, senior

McKinley Murri, South Fremont, freshman

Sienna Stevens, Teton, junior

Midfield: Ayesha Jolley, Firth, junior

Kaya Richardson, Teton, sophomore

Jada Perkins, South Fremont, senior

Ariagna Perez, Sugar-Salem, sophomore

Forward: Ali Murri, South Fremont, sophomore

Bailey Peterson, Sugar-Salem, senior

Sophie Killpack, Firth, freshman