BLACKFOOT – The Mountain Rivers Conference has announced its all-conference selections for 2020 and there were a number of Firth Lady Cougars who made the grade, and they have represented the Firth team in a very good manner.
The team is broken down by the most valuable player, the top offensive player, and the top defensive player, as well as the first team and second team.
Only one of the five Lady Cougars is a senior, so that bodes well for the future of the soccer program, which boasted a very young squad this year.
Most Valuable Player: Sunny Bennion, Sugar-Salem, senior
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Bobby Guffey, Teton, sophomore
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Maggie Graupner, Teton, senior
First Team
Goal Keeper: Sydney Jensen, Sugar-Salem, senior
Defense: Kennedy Chambers, Sugar-Salem, senior
Aria Dimick, Firth, junior
Piper Wilson, Teton, sophomore
Jenna Thueson, South Fremont, senior
Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem, sophomore
Midfield: Irlanda Lopez, Teton, sophomore
Mallory Tews, South Fremont, senior
Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem, sophomore
Forward: Kinley Brown, Teton, junior
Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem, sophomore
Second Team
Goal Keeper: Daisy Backlund, Firth, junior
Defense: Mia Wanstrom, Firth, senior
McKinley Murri, South Fremont, freshman
Sienna Stevens, Teton, junior
Midfield: Ayesha Jolley, Firth, junior
Kaya Richardson, Teton, sophomore
Jada Perkins, South Fremont, senior
Ariagna Perez, Sugar-Salem, sophomore
Forward: Ali Murri, South Fremont, sophomore
Bailey Peterson, Sugar-Salem, senior
Sophie Killpack, Firth, freshman