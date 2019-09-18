As the high school football season heads into the fourth week of play, the newest media poll has been released.
There has been some movement in the poll, as Sugar-Salem has dropped a spot in the 3A poll and North Fremont has moved up a spot in the 2A poll.
Several local teams received mention, as Blackfoot continues to get a vote in the 4A poll, Snake River is ranked fifth in the 3A poll and will play Gooding this week who also received votes, and Firth received a vote in the 2A poll.
Records are through Sept. 17, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Eagle 3-0 29 2
3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3
4. Highland 2-1 17 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 2-1 10 5
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Nampa 2-1 24 T-3
3. Bishop Kelly 2-1 21 T-3
4. Vallivue 2-1 16 2
T-5. Hillcrest 2-1 7 5
T-5. Middleton 2-1 7 -
Others receiving votes: Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (3) 3-0 35 2
2. Sugar-Salem (5) 2-1 33 1
3. Weiser 3-0 15 -
4. Timberlake 2-0 13 4
5. Snake River 3-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 11
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (3) 3-0 35 2
2. West Side (3) 2-1 33 1
3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 2-0 24 T-3
4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 11 -
T-5. St. Maries 2-1 7 T-3
T-5. Declo 2-1 7 -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, Firth 1
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 3-0 39 1
2. Valley 2-0 29 2
3. Prairie (1) 2-0 27 3
4. Wilder 3-0 11 4
5. Lost Rivers 2-0 9 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater 2, Raft River 2, Grace 1
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 3-0 39 2
2. Kendrick (1) 3-0 30 3
3. Carey 2-1 25 1
4. Mullan 3-0 11 5
5. Garden Valley 1-2 9 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 5, Horseshoe Bend 1