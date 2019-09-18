As the high school football season heads into the fourth week of play, the newest media poll has been released.

There has been some movement in the poll, as Sugar-Salem has dropped a spot in the 3A poll and North Fremont has moved up a spot in the 2A poll.

Several local teams received mention, as Blackfoot continues to get a vote in the 4A poll, Snake River is ranked fifth in the 3A poll and will play Gooding this week who also received votes, and Firth received a vote in the 2A poll.

Records are through Sept. 17, 2019

Class 5A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 3-0 40 1

2. Eagle 3-0 29 2

3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3

4. Highland 2-1 17 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 2-1 10 5

Class 4A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 3-0 40 1

2. Nampa 2-1 24 T-3

3. Bishop Kelly 2-1 21 T-3

4. Vallivue 2-1 16 2

T-5. Hillcrest 2-1 7 5

T-5. Middleton 2-1 7 -

Others receiving votes: Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1

Class 3A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (3) 3-0 35 2

2. Sugar-Salem (5) 2-1 33 1

3. Weiser 3-0 15 -

4. Timberlake 2-0 13 4

5. Snake River 3-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Gooding 11

Class 2A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (3) 3-0 35 2

2. West Side (3) 2-1 33 1

3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 2-0 24 T-3

4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 11 -

T-5. St. Maries 2-1 7 T-3

T-5. Declo 2-1 7 -

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, Firth 1

Class 1A Division-I

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (7) 3-0 39 1

2. Valley 2-0 29 2

3. Prairie (1) 2-0 27 3

4. Wilder 3-0 11 4

5. Lost Rivers 2-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Clearwater 2, Raft River 2, Grace 1

Class 1A Division-II

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 3-0 39 2

2. Kendrick (1) 3-0 30 3

3. Carey 2-1 25 1

4. Mullan 3-0 11 5

5. Garden Valley 1-2 9 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 5, Horseshoe Bend 1