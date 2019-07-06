BLACKFOOT – Mountain View Middle School has announced that the seventh and eighth grade cheer team tryouts will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 8-10.
There will be a mandatory parent meeting on Monday from 5:30–6:30 p.m. and athletes and one parent must be present in order to be eligible to try out for the cheer squad.
Clinics for athletes that wish to try out will be held on Monday from 6:30–8:30 p.m.; Tuesday from 2–3:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10–11:30 a.m.
Actual tryouts will be held on July 10 with the times to be announced.
All of these events will be held at Mountain View Middle School.