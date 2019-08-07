BLACKFOOT – Mountain View Middle School has announced that fall practice for the cross country team will begin on Aug. 12.
On that date will also be the parents’ meeting at the middle school beginning at 7 p.m. and everyone interested is invited to attend.
Head coach Dennis Hanson is welcoming anyone interested in running to attend the meeting and if you are planning on being a member of the team to bring along a physical form (Urgent Care in the Riverside Plaza is offering free athletic physicals).
The team is welcoming anyone interested, even if you have never participated before, you will be welcome. It isn’t about who is the best right now, but who can become the best and do it with a good attitude.
There are a mandatory 10 practices that an athlete has to participate in before they can be allowed to participate in an actual cross country meet.
The first cross country meet on the schedule is the annual Blackfoot Classic on Aug. 29 and it will be the first meet that Mountain View Middle School will participate in.
If there are any further questions regarding the MVMS cross country team, contact Hansen at (208) 604-5353.