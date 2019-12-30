BLACKFOOT — The Mountain View Middle School wrestling team has had a good year in 2019, improving each week and coming out with a 17-0 record in duals.
Mountain View won the Shelley dual tournament and they took second at the Rocky Mountain duals.
They were second at the Pocatello Classic with the following individual finishers: 89 — Tanner Ellis, 4th; 95 — Sam Smith, 4th; 105 — Ashton Allen, 2nd; 110 — Kylan Guerra, 1st; 134 — Creed Robinson, 3rd; 160 — Bill Vialpando, 1st; 175 — Parker Christiansen, 1st; 189 — Tyson Slagausky, 4th; Hvy — Elan Burns, 4th.
MVMS was second in the Spartan Middle School Challenge with the following individual finishers: 85 — Tanner Ellis, 3rd; 95 — Sam Smith, 4th; 110 Kylan Guerra, 1st; 157 — Bill Vialpando, 3rd; 170 — Parker Christiansen, 2nd. Girls’ division: 80 — Zoey Herrera, 1st; 97 — Allister Dillon, 1st; 103 — Myriam Riley, 2nd.
Individual finishers from the Robert Stuart Invitational are as follows: 75 — Brayden Cosens, 4th; 85 — Tanner Ellis, 2nd; 95 — Sam Smith, 3rd; 105 — Ashton Allen, 4th; 110 — Kylan Guerra, 1st; 165 — Bill Vialpando, 3rd.
Individual finishers from the Upper Snake River Conference finals are as follows: 75 — Brayden Cosens, 3rd; 82 — Ty Adams, 3rd; 89 — Tanner Ellis, 4th; 95 — Sam Smith, 2nd, Isaac Martinez, 3rd; 105 — Ashton Allen, 3rd; 110 — Kylan Guerra, 1st; 121 — Tailer Romrell, 4th; 127 — Cactus Caldwell, 1st; 134 — Creed Robinson, 2nd; 160 — Bill Vialpando, 1st, Kaden Rieves, 2nd; 175 — Parker Christiansen, 2nd; 190 — Tyson Slagausky, 3rd; Hvy — Elan Burns, 3rd.
Coaches Dennis Jacobson, Lane Hunt, and Tate Hansen thanked the parents, wrestlers, and all supporters of the team, especially administrators and office staff.