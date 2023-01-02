Citrus Bowl Football

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs past Purdue cornerback Bryce Hampton, left, and safety Sanoussi Kane (21) on his way to a 75-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

 AP Photo/John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)—LSU has had plenty of talent come through its receiver room in recent years: Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. For most of this season it was Kayshon Boutte.

Malik Nabers made a bid to join those names on Monday, when he threw for a touchdown, caught one and had 163 yards receiving in the No. 16 Tigers’ 63-7 rout of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.


